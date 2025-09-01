Back to School: Campaign offers schools free support to help meet government climate plan deadline

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

'Let's Go Zero' campaign offers thousands of schools access to climate action advisor network, as government climate plan deadline looms

A national campaign for all UK schools, colleges, and nurseries to reach net zero emissions this decade has today offered thousands of schools free access to its network of climate action advisors as the...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Charlotte Pumford: 'Until collaboration becomes the norm, scaling solutions will remain a challenge'

Electric Car Grant: First Toyota and Skoda models join £650m grant scheme

More on Climate change

PepsiCo cut Scope 1 and 2 emissions by almost a fifth in 2024
Climate change

PepsiCo cut Scope 1 and 2 emissions by almost a fifth in 2024

Maker of Doritos, Pepsi, and Quaker oats reveals first ESG update since confirming it has delayed its net zero goal by a decade

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 01 September 2025 • 5 min read
Back to School: Campaign offers schools free support to help meet government climate plan deadline
Climate change

Back to School: Campaign offers schools free support to help meet government climate plan deadline

'Let's Go Zero' campaign offers thousands of schools access to climate action advisor network, as government climate plan deadline looms

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 01 September 2025 • 4 min read
'Incredibly tough': Study reveals how climate impacts are taking a toll on farmers' mental health
Climate change

'Incredibly tough': Study reveals how climate impacts are taking a toll on farmers' mental health

New ECIU report details how anxiety is 'an almost universal experience' among British farmers, as they battle against increasingly extreme weather

Amber Rolt
clock 29 August 2025 • 6 min read