Great British Energy funds first wave of solar installations at UK schools

Group of 11 schools expected to save £175,000 a year on their energy bills following investment from publicly-owned energy firm
The first 11 schools to install solar panels under a £200m investment package from Great British Energy (GB Energy) are expected to save £175,000 a year on their energy bills, freeing up money to invest...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis