GB Energy backs solar for schools, hospitals and communities with £200m investment

Michael Holder
clock • 8 min read
School in Water Eaton, Milton Keynes | Credit: iStock
Image:

School in Water Eaton, Milton Keynes | Credit: iStock

Publicly-owned clean power investment company announces first ever investment, which is expected to help cut NHS and school energy bills in England by £400m over 30 years

Hundreds of schools and hospitals across England are set to install new rooftop solar panels and on-site clean technologies, as part of a £200m of investment package from Great British Energy. The publicly-owned...

Michael Holder
Michael Holder

Editor

