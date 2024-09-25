Study: Climate targets at risk without 'larger and more diverse' skills base

Hundreds of thousands more people will need to pursue science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) career paths in the coming years if the UK is to stand any chance of hitting its legally binding net zero emission targets and achieving sustainable growth.

That is the stark warning from EngineeringUK's Advancing STEM careers provision in England report published this week, which cautions that significant improvements in school and college career provision is required to inspire more young people to develop the skills required to enter fast-expanding green industries.

The report flags the need for more funding, structured work experience and teacher support to ensure students are equipped to fill roles deemed crucial to addressing looming challenges such as biodiversity loss, the climate crisis, electrification, and the transition to clean energy.

Many of the 200 teachers quizzed as part of the study claimed they would benefit if STEM career awareness "fitted with the curriculum", adding that subject areas like engineering often fall "between the gaps" and that funding for STEM coordinators was hard to secure.

One respondent claimed there is not enough funding, qualified staff or time allocated to STEM subjects. "It is often sidelined in schools or bolted on to another job, so it is not always given priority," they said.

The report found 43 per cent of teachers thought practical help in finding good quality STEM work experience for students could be improved, while one-in-three respondents highlighted a lack of capacity within schools for engaging with STEM employers and 37 per cent said insufficient funding was preventing schools and colleges from engaging more with STEM employers.

Crucially, over a third of teachers who highlighted funding as a barrier to delivering STEM careers provision told EngineeringUK that a lack of funding meant they are unable to provide STEM-related work experience in their school, while a quarter said "careers leaders" were being allocated less than a day a week to fulfil their duties.

The report comes after the Science Education Tracker published by EngineeringUK and the Royal Society earlier this year found that while just 15 per cent of students had secured STEM-related work experience placements, while a further 26 per cent had wanted to do so but were unable.

"Our report arrives at a pivotal moment when the demand for STEM skills is growing, and the new government is developing its approach to meet these needs," said Dr Hilary Leevers, EngineeringUK chief executive. "It offers insights and recommendations to enhance STEM careers provision in schools and colleges in England and provide students with a solid understanding of STEM careers."

The report's recommendations for government include launching a new long-term careers strategy for England backed by sufficient funding and bolstering efforts to ensure careers are discussed as part of the STEM curriculum so as to ensure students are informed of the diverse range of roles, especially in the green economy.

Moreover, the report urges the Labour government to ensure careers advisers benefit from professional development needed to convey up-to-date knowledge of modern engineering and tech careers and develop a work experience strategy that dovetails with a wider careers plan.

EngineeringUK's report also calls on the government to adopt an inclusive whole-school approach to careers provision guided by a "careers leader" and roll out a targeted approach to STEM careers provision.

Finally, the report urges government to more closely and consistently link careers programmes with local and national labour market information, ensure STEM employers are asked to continue to build out their engagement activities, and ask Career Hubs to focus on recruiting more local STEM employers.

"The new government has conveyed its intention to pursue sustainable and green growth by investing in industry, skills and new technologies, but it is abundantly clear we need a larger and more diverse stream of skilled individuals to give businesses the confidence to invest," said Leevers.

"The government must take a more strategic approach to STEM education and skills. This includes greater investment in the careers system to realise the full potential of the billions of pounds invested in education and training. Young people need to be able to make the connection between their studies and their future careers."

The report coincides with Labour's first Party Conference since it's landslide General Election win in July, and follows a speech by the Prime Minister placing clean energy at heart of government's plans to build "a Britain that belongs to you". Starmer also promised further reforms to the UK's apprenticeship schemes to help tackle skills shortages in key sectors, including green industries.

However, EngineeringUK's report is the latest in a string of studies to warn of the increasingly urgent need to improve the UK's green skills base, after a major report from LinkedIn highlighted a worsening skills gap in multiple net zero industries.

The latest edition of LinkedIn's Global Climate Talent Stocktake calculated governments and businesses must double the size of the green talent pool worldwide by 2050 - at a bare minimum - if they are to tackle worsening skills gaps that threaten to slow the net zero transition.

BusinessGreen has contacted the government for a response to EngineeringUK's report.

