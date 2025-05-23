'An investment in our children's future': Government urged to introduce green loan scheme for schools

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
'An investment in our children's future': Government urged to introduce green loan scheme for schools

Green Finance Institute warns plans to cut school emissions 75 per cent by 2037 face a £16.3bn investment gap, which the private sector could help bridge

Plans to improve the energy efficiency of the UK's 32,000 schools are being hampered by limited access to the green finance offers that could fund a wave of retrofit projects and clean tech installations...

