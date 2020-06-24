Saudi Arabia
SABIC targets entire value chain with SDG-aligned strategy
Petrochemicals giant, which is majority owned by Saudi Arabia, unveils green targets as part of SDG-aligned sustainability roadmap
UK and Saudi Arabia ink clean energy partnership, as France backs global solar push
Crown Prince's visit ends with Memorandum of Understanding on clean energy co-operation
'An investment in future generations': Inside the world's largest solar project
The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is set to deliver 5GW capacity by 2030, making it the largest in the world - BusinessGreen pays a visit to the desert power plant
Masdar expands renewables portfolio amid flurry of solar deals across Middle East
Abu Dhabi firm to develop wind projects in Egypt and solar in Jordan, as International Solar Alliance eyes $1tr of private investment gloabally
Can renewables really compete in the oil-rich Middle East?
The region is keen to move away from oil, but Siemens' outlook report still suggests gas power could remain dominant through to 2035 - are renewables once again being underestimated?
Masdar and EDF table record low bid for Saudi solar project
Energy giants are prepared to build 300MW solar farm for a record breaking price of $0.0178/KwH
Reports: Oil giant Saudi Aramco considering $5bn of renewables investments
World's largest oil company said to be seeking foreign renewables expertise from banks
Saudi Arabia to launch $30-50bn renewable energy programme
Tenders to be invited within weeks for an envisaged 10GW of renewables projects as kingdom seeks to diversify economy beyond oil
Jordan powers up giant solar plant, as Enerray seeks to unlock region's 'huge potential'
Project led by Italian firm Enerray and Saudi renewable energy company Desert Technologies connects to Jordanian national grid
Reports: Saudi Arabia draws up water and energy efficiency programme
Kingdom will review generous subsidies on water and energy use to encourage more efficient use of resources
The not so magnificent six: G20 nations accused of failing on Paris Agreement pledges
New Grantham Institute paper warns the US, Canada, Australia, Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Turkey yet to back up Paris goals
South Korea, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia ratify Paris Agreement as treaty enters force
Some 97 countries, representing almost 70 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, have now ratified
Germany and Saudi Arabia pledge to ratify Paris deal in 2016
German chancellor hopes for quick parliamentary approval of nation's climate plan
Saudi Aramco and GE team up to install Saudi Arabia's first-ever wind turbine
Under Saudi Vision 2030 country aims to generate 9.5GW of renewable energy by 2030
GE inks 1GW Vietnam wind energy development alliance
Energy giant signs Memorandum of Understanding with Ministry of Industry and Trade to accelerate clean energy roll out
Swedish solar start-up Sol Voltaics wins $17m in financing round
Hefty cash injection follows the firm's announcement last month of a nanowire breakthrough that could boost solar module efficiencies by 50 per cent
Saudi Arabia unveils plan to end oil 'addiction'
Vision 2030 will prepare Saudi Arabia for a future without oil, aimed at transforming the kingdom into a global investment powerhouse
Saudi Arabia plans to sell state oil assets to create $2tn wealth fund
Campaigners hail a symbolic shift away from fossil fuels, but others see move as more style than substance
IRENA: Renewable energy scale-up to reap massive benefits for Gulf states
Meeting current renewable energy plans and targets in Gulf countries would save 11 trillion litres of water and 400 million barrels of oil, report concludes