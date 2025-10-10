Global Briefing: Trump eyes yet more cuts to US climate tech projects

Michael Holder
clock • 8 min read
Credit: White House
Image:

Credit: White House

Plus: Ørsted to slash 2,000 jobs, Mars invests in 100 Polish solar projects, and Octopus Energy joins €200bn European industry decarbonisation drive

The White House is looking to axe tens of billions of dollars in federal funding and incentives for US clean energy and decarbonisation projects, as the Trump administration continues to wage its war on...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Emma Pinchbeck: 'If you want to build a future, you need everyone in the room to design it'

Poll: 80 per cent of UK public support pensions being invested in renewable energy

More on Energy

NESO attributes strongest winter electricity margins since Covid pandemic to clean energy growth
Energy

NESO attributes strongest winter electricity margins since Covid pandemic to clean energy growth

Winter Outlook predicts electricity buffer equivalent to 10 per cent of average peak demand, but warns of potentially 'tight' periods

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 09 October 2025 • 4 min read
Study: Trump's war on renewables will have only 'marginal impact' on global energy transition
Energy

Study: Trump's war on renewables will have only 'marginal impact' on global energy transition

Energy Transition Outlook from DNV warns White House will delay US emissions reductions, but global shift to clean energy will continue to accelerate

James Murray
James Murray
clock 07 October 2025 • 3 min read
Renewables are set for massive growth by 2030 - but will it be enough?
Energy

Renewables are set for massive growth by 2030 - but will it be enough?

Despite Trump's war on clean power, the International Energy Agency expects global renewables capacity to double over the next five years - but further acceleration is needed to meet global climate goals

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 07 October 2025 • 8 min read