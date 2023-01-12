UK moves to bolster critical minerals supply chain with Saudi Arabia partnership

The UK government has agreed to build closer trading ties with Saudi Arabia for critical minerals, in a move aimed at diversifying Britain's supply of lithium, graphite and other crucial commodities for the net zero transition that are currently overwhelmingly dominated by China.

The two countries' governments have have agreed to work collectively on a set of specific actions to build a more resilient supply chain for critical minerals, with a view to formalising this deeper relationship in the coming months, Business Secretary Grant Shapps announced yesterday.

Saudi Arabia boasts among some of the world's biggest untapped sources of critical minerals, estimated to be worth around $1.3tr in total, according to the UK government, which is keen to forge closer ties to support its ambitions for battery manufacturing for electric vehicles and energy storage.

The UK government said it would therefore work with Saudi Arabia on diversifying sources of critical minerals, both through Saudi investment in the UK's manufacturing and mining finance sectors, as well as by opening up new opportunities for British firms to do business in the Middle Eastern nation.

It also stressed the need to bolster the resilience of UK supply chains by ensuring British businesses are not overly reliant on a single country, namely China.

Shapps, announced the agreement while in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh this week, cited the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine on the UK's gas supplies as a leading example of the need to build diverse supply chains in order to reduce risk and boost resiliency for the British economy.

"The impact of Putin's illegal war in Ukraine on energy prices has shown us all how important international supply chains are to our economy, and why we can never be too reliant on any one nation," he said. "That's why it's so key that we work with partners like Saudi Arabia to make sure our supply chains are diverse and robust, supporting jobs and prosperity across the UK in the decades to come."

The government also stressed that the partnership with Saudi Arabia, which builds on the objectives previously set out in the UK's Critical Minerals Strategy published last July, would align with "rigorous transparency and environmental standards, to minimise the risks to businesses and encourage investment".

Critical minerals such as graphite and lithium are already vital to the economy due to their use in a huge range of products laptops to aircrafts, but their importance is only set to grow thanks to rapidly increasing demand for green products such as EVs, batteries and renewable energy technologies.

But the government warned that current global market volatility could leave UK supply chains exposed to risks, which could leaves British jobs and industries vulnerable to market shocks and geopolitical events.

The government said it therefore hoped its partnership with Saudi Arabia "will be the first of many such partnerships between the UK and other countries, because it is not possible for the UK to meet all of its critical mineral needs domestically".

"Critical minerals underpin the things that make everyday life and work possible, from our cars to our phones," said Shapps. "It is essential that we do all we can to ensure resilient supplies of these important resources."