UK and Saudi Arabia to sign critical minerals partnership to support AI and clean energy growth

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Industry Minister leads trade mission to Riyadh, as government prepares to launch Critical Minerals and Industrial strategies

The UK is expected to ink a new partnership with Saudi Arabia this week in an effort to bolster the supply of critical minerals used to produce everything from smartphones and laptops to electric cars...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

ERM agrees to acquire Newfields' environmental division

Heathrow Airport to make £86m in SAF funding available to airlines in 2025

Most read
01

China and UK confirm plans for new London green bond

13 January 2025 • 5 min read
02

Heathrow Airport to make £86m in SAF funding available to airlines in 2025

13 January 2025 • 4 min read
03

Study: Europe on track to triple renewables capacity by 2050, but miss net zero goals

13 January 2025 • 3 min read
04

Tackling gender inequality will uplift sustainability efforts

08 January 2025 • 5 min read
05

Government eyes reforms to unlock smart energy data innovations

13 January 2025 • 4 min read

More on Supply chain

How are consumer goods firms faring with their deforestation goals?
Supply chain

How are consumer goods firms faring with their deforestation goals?

The Forest Positive Coalition - which includes major consumer goods firms from McDonald's and Sainsbury's to IKEA and Mondelez - unveils its latest progress report for 2024

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 17 December 2024 • 8 min read
Tata Steel and JCB ink landmark green steel deal
Supply chain

Tata Steel and JCB ink landmark green steel deal

Memorandum of Understanding to see construction equipment giant supplied with low carbon steel from revamped Port Talbot plant

James Murray
James Murray
clock 16 December 2024 • 2 min read
'Invisible hands': How 94 per cent of UK exports are going to countries with net zero targets
Supply chain

'Invisible hands': How 94 per cent of UK exports are going to countries with net zero targets

Analysis of UK trade and Net Zero Tracker data finds exports totalling almost £800bn are going to countries with net zero targets in place, providing a major incentive for corporates to develop green products and services

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 11 December 2024 • 5 min read