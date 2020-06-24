risk
'This is a big deal': Moody's snaps up share in climate risk data firm Four Twenty Seven
Credit ratings giant said it wants to 'advance global standards for assessing environmental and climate risk factors'
Homes, mortgages, food, jobs: How can businesses can take tangible action on climate risk?
Reports from insurance industry body ClimateWise aim to provide guidance to help better manage climate risk to homes, mortgages, and assets, as fresh evidence emerges on scale of climate threat
'Sleepwalking into catastrophe': Why the world needs to wake up to the climate threat
Switch off the news and start worrying about the big picture problems, writes Madeleine Cuff
Is the European cement industry being a stick-in-the-mud on climate action?
InfluenceMap claims cement companies are continuing to undermine ETS regulations that would enable a meaningful price on carbon - claims fiercely contested by the industry