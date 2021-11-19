'Huge potential': How resource efficiency efforts could curb corporate supply chain risks

Michael Holder
clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Recycling and reuse of EV batteries, solar panels, and wind turbines could vastly reduce reliance on imported products and materials from China, according to Green Alliance analysis

The UK's green economy will face a serious raw material supply crunch unless action is taken now to boost energy and resource efficiency while ramping up recycling rates for critical components contained...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Could the government's re-routed rail plans hamper the UK's net zero ambitions?

Apple to launch self-repair service for iPhone and Mac users

Most read
01

COP26: Countries reach historic agreement to tackle fossil fuels and accelerate climate action

13 November 2021 • 7 min read
02

Rio Tinto powers up battery plans with InoBat investment

16 November 2021 • 2 min read
03

In defence of COP26

15 November 2021 • 13 min read
04

'World's largest': Cory plots carbon capture system for Thames waste-to-energy plant

16 November 2021 • 4 min read
05

'World first': Ocado teams up with Climeworks to fund removal of 1,000 tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere

16 November 2021 • 2 min read

More on Supply chain

The Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance is now the Clean Energy Buyers Alliance
Energy

The Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance is now the Clean Energy Buyers Alliance

Leading US clean energy procurement group announces rebrand in support of new goal to deliver 90 per cent carbon-free electrical system in the US by 2030

Sarah Golden, GreenBiz.com
clock 19 November 2021 • 4 min read
Ford's all-electric Mustang Mach E / Credit: Ford
Automotive

'Whatever it takes, find a way': Ford sets goal of becoming world's largest EV maker

Auto giant doubles EV production target as CEO sets sights on seizing Tesla's title as world's largest zero emission vehicle manufacturer

James Murray
James Murray
clock 19 November 2021 • 3 min read
The SECC centre, which became the COP26 'Blue Zone' | Credit: iStock
Facilities

COP26 Climate Summit clinches international sustainability standard

UK Presidency confirms UN Climate Summit has secured an ISO20121 certificate

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 19 November 2021 • 2 min read