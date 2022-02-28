'The next decade will determine our future': A business guide to IPCC's atlas of climate impacts and resilience

Michael Holder
clock • 8 min read
Climate resilient development is critical to maintaining a habitable planet, IPCC warns | Credit: iStock
Image:

Climate resilient development is critical to maintaining a habitable planet, IPCC warns | Credit: iStock

An all you need to know guide for businesses to the IPCC’s guidebook on building climate resilience and adaptation

The IPCC - a group of thousands of the world's leading climate scientists convened by the UN - has released yet another blockbuster dossier on the state of the planet's climate. The terrifying information...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

View profile
More from Michael Holder

'An atlas of human suffering': Top figures react to IPPC's latest climate warning

Pressure mounts on Church of England to ditch holdings in ExxonMobil

Most read
01

Cell-grown salmon start-up Wildtype nets $100m in A-list investment round

24 February 2022 • 3 min read
02

Tesco and Asda tap fruit coating technology to tackle food and packaging waste

25 February 2022 • 2 min read
03

Climate security is energy security is national security

25 February 2022 • 3 min read
04

AstraZeneca advances plan for climate-friendly inhalers

22 February 2022 • 2 min read
05

Vodafone unveils raft of circular economy services in bid to extend phone life

25 February 2022 • 2 min read

More on Climate change

It's not totally unlike a comet
Climate change

It's not totally unlike a comet

The IPCC report is genuinely terrifying and Russia's attack on Ukraine has revealed the complacency contained in suggestions worst case climate scenarios can be definitively ruled out - the only good news is that the world knows what needs to be done...

James Murray
James Murray
clock 28 February 2022 • 11 min read
Green figures have called for accelerated action to dearbonise while also building resilience to climate change | Credit: iStock
Climate change

'An atlas of human suffering': Top figures react to IPPC's latest climate warning

Business leaders, economists, politicians, climate experts, green groups and more react to yet another dire warning from climate scientists

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 28 February 2022 • 20 min read
Credit: iStock
Climate change

'Grave and mounting threat': IPCC again raises alarm that climate impacts are proving worse than feared

World’s top scientists have sounded alarm over intensifying impacts of climate change, warning that nature protection must be at the heart of efforts to tackle the problem

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 28 February 2022 • 8 min read