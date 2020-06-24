Rewilding
'Climate strike' named word of the year
Lexicographers have detected an uptick in words linked to environmental issues
Green New Deal: Government urged to introduce UK Restoration and Rewilding Plan
Latest report from Commonwealth think tank argues subsidy reforms and carbon taxes could see a quarter of UK land returned to nature
George Monbiot Q + A - How rejuvenating nature could help fight climate change
Lund University's Stephen Woroniecki talks to Guardian columnist and environmental campaigner George Monbiot about how natural solutions could play a key role in tacking climate breakdown
Will millennials demand a greener economy?
Almost 90 per cent of young people think it is important for corporations to take better care of the environment, according to a new survey for youth campaign group A Focus on Nature