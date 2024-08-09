'Wildlife corridors': Campaigners claim road verges could help save Britain's biodiversity

Campaigners are today calling on local government to seize the opportunity to turn road verges into wildlife corridors that can deliver a major increase in UK biodiversity.

That is the headline recommendation from campaign group Nature 2030 and global charity Plantlife's new report Restoring a Green Britain, which was published today and highlights how road verges have "particular significance" for Britain's efforts to reverse biodiversity decline.

The report reveals how verges feature up nearly 45 per cent of the UK's total plant diversity and can be home to 87 species that are threatened with extinction.

"Biodiversity in Britain is in a state of decline," said Dominic Dyer, chair of Nature 2030. "At Nature 2030, we have been working to target change from the ground up, offering support to those who need it the most.

"Nature 2030 are building a very convincing case for urban rewilding, with our new report effectively communicating the value of increasing biodiversity to the public by engaging local councillors, community groups and inspiring future generations to become urban nature champions."

The report also warns that damage to the natural environment is undermining the UK economy, warning that a failure to restore nature and sustain ecosystem services could result in an economic hit larger than the financial crash or Covid-19 pandemic.

The report outlines the importance of safeguarding the UK's biodiversity and outlines a roadmap for councils to increase biodiversity in their boroughs through methods such as reducing mowing frequency and enhanced community engagement in support of green spaces.

The report was welcomed by broadcaster and activist Chris Packham, who said: "With every mow and every cut, we are destroying the essential habitats, food and carbon-capturing environments needed for our country to thrive. Councils are at the heart of change in our communities. However, they are facing this battle for biodiversity alone. The report by Nature 2030 gives councils the confidence and support they need to implement necessary change.

"Let's create communities with wildflowers on every verge, birds in every hedgerow and hedgehogs in every park. Our community spaces can still be practical, accessible and people-friendly whilst boosting biodiversity, and this report shows us how."

Mark Schofield, road verges advisor at Plantlife, added that road verges and green spaces could "play an important role in nature's recovery and deliver benefits for people if we unlock their potential as a network of connective wildlife corridors".

"With over 700 species of wildflowers calling road verges home, they can act as a vital sanctuary," he added. "Plantlife is delighted to support the roll out of this timely report from Nature 2030, which will help empower and support communities, local authorities and policymakers."

Campaign group Nature 2030 is run and funded by purpose-led communications consultancy Higginson Strategy.

In 2019 the group successfully campaigned for a new Clean Air Bill to be included in the Queen's Speech and this year will host the second annual Political Purpose Awards recognising UK politicians who support environmental causes.

Charity Plantlife provided on the ground research for the report and has also previously published a guide for creating wilidflower-rich road verges and green spaces titled Managing Grassland Road Verges - a best practice guide.

You can now sign up to attend the fifth annual Net Zero Festival, which will be hosted by BusinessGreen on October 22-23 at the Business Design Centre in London.