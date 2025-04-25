Former Somerset dairy farm purchased for rewilding project

Aardman Animations' Peter Lord, most notable for developing Wallace and Gromit, is behind the project
A former dairy farm on the North Somerset Levels and Moors has been purchased with the intention of turning it into a "haven" for biodiversity with the help of a Wallace and Gromit animator. Avon Wildlife...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis