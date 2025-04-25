Former Somerset dairy farm purchased for rewilding project

clock • 2 min read
Aardman Animations co-founder Peter Lord CBE, behind the creation of Wallace and Gromit, has helped a wildlife charity with plans to turn a former dairy farm into a 'biodiversity haven'
Image:

Aardman Animations co-founder Peter Lord CBE, behind the creation of Wallace and Gromit, has helped a wildlife charity with plans to turn a former dairy farm into a 'biodiversity haven'

Aardman Animations' Peter Lord, most notable for developing Wallace and Gromit, is behind the project

A former dairy farm on the North Somerset Levels and Moors has been purchased with the intention of turning it into a "haven" for biodiversity with the help of a Wallace and Gromit animator. Avon Wildlife...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Biodiversity

Former Somerset dairy farm purchased for rewilding project
Biodiversity

Former Somerset dairy farm purchased for rewilding project

Aardman Animations' Peter Lord, most notable for developing Wallace and Gromit, is behind the project

Chris Brayford, Farmers Guardian
clock 25 April 2025 • 2 min read
Defra confirms £45m funding for low carbon farming innovations
Biodiversity

Defra confirms £45m funding for low carbon farming innovations

Grant schemes aims to support range of innovative agriculture projects to reduce on-farm emissions and boost food security

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 15 April 2025 • 2 min read
Branching out: How Atom Bank is using a former coal mine to become 'carbon positive' by 2035
Biodiversity

Branching out: How Atom Bank is using a former coal mine to become 'carbon positive' by 2035

Edward Twiddy, Atom Bank's co-founder and director of environment, society and government, explains how the Bank is restoring woodland at a 25-acre former coal site to support its ‘carbon positive’ drive

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 10 April 2025 • 13 min read