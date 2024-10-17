Aviva backs nature restoration firm Nattergal in £40m seed funding round

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Credit: Nattergal
Image:

Credit: Nattergal

Aviva chief sustainability officer Claudine Blamey joins board of nature based solution pioneer

Nature restoration company Nattergal has today announced it has successfully raised £40m in equity funding in a seed funding round that sees insurance giant Aviva become a key institutional investor and...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

How a quarter of the world's crops are now grown in areas threatened by water supply risks

Bloomberg launches tool to gauge nature risks for up to 45,000 companies

Most read
01

'The age of electricity': What could the global energy landscape look like by 2030?

16 October 2024 • 9 min read
02

Tesco inks UK's 'largest' corporate solar farm power purchase deal

16 October 2024 • 2 min read
03

Future Homes Standard: MPs and campaigners urge government to deliver 'long-awaited' green building rules

16 October 2024 • 4 min read
04

Over 100 NGOs and academics voice support for The Global Biodiversity Standard

16 October 2024 • 3 min read
05

Maintaining momentum on PPWR: The role of the plastics industry in meeting EU environmental and competitiveness objectives

15 October 2024 • 9 min read

More on Investment

Bloomberg launches tool to gauge nature risks for up to 45,000 companies
Investment

Bloomberg launches tool to gauge nature risks for up to 45,000 companies

Tool launched on the eve of COP16 Summit pairs Bloomberg data with variety of external sources from the Natural History Museum to the WRI

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 16 October 2024 • 3 min read
Survey: ESG appetite among investors drops for third consecutive year
Investment

Survey: ESG appetite among investors drops for third consecutive year

Association of Investment Companies survey also suggests growing focus on 'transparency and disclosure' among UK investment professionals

Linus Uhlig, Investment Week
clock 15 October 2024 • 5 min read
National Wealth Fund: Government urged to allow green bond issuance
Investment

National Wealth Fund: Government urged to allow green bond issuance

New Economics Foundation claims wealth fund could issue bonds that leverage in private capital in support of green projects

Linus Uhlig, Investment Week
clock 14 October 2024 • 2 min read