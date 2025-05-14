Isle of Man: The Wildlife Trusts take on largest rainforest restoration project to date

Credit: The Wildlife Trusts
Over 1,100 acre project led by The Wildlife Trusts and Aviva to showcase how Manx landscapes could be restored, while new rewilding campaign launches in London

The former temperate rainforest in Glen Auldyn on the Isle of Man is set to be restored through a recovery programme led by The Wildlife Trusts and funded by Aviva, with the organisations hailing the initiative...

