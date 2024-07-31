'Ripe for rewilding': Nattergal to restore 'largely ecologically degraded' Essex farm

Nature restoration firm Nattergal has purchased an 11th century former mixed farm site in Essex once used by Anglo-Saxon King Harold Godwinson for hunting deer and is now poised to turn the site into the UK's latest rewilding project.

The company said the plans for Harold's Park just north east of London would deliver employment opportunities, environmental benefits such as water purification, improved soil, and flood risk reduction, and access to nature for children living in London and Essex.

Nattergal plans to gradually transform currently degraded arable fields, intensive grassland, and Christmas tree plantations on the 500-acre site within the Green Belt into an abundance of woodland and akin to the ancient deer parks found on the site over 1,000 years ago.

The firm said it would partner with corporates to mobilise private investment in the project through the sale of Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) units to the property sector. The approach will allow housing, commercial property or infrastructure developers to purchase credits to help offset the impact of their projects on natural habitats.

Ivan de Klee, Nattergal's head of natural capital, said Harold's Park - or Harold's Park Wildland, as it will be known - was selected because of its unique combination of history, proximity to major population centres, and the huge potential for nature restoration.

"Harold's Park is ripe for rewilding," he said. "Although it is a largely ecologically degraded landscape, we were pleased to find an ancient woodland, several ponds, a scattering of smaller fields, and a selection of unkept hedges - all of which will give us a great start to re-establishing natural processes.

"Notable species such as the crested newt, smooth newt, Greenfinch, Cuckoo, and Jay have also been recorded on site, with expectations of many more to follow."

Since acquiring the site, which was previously owned by the Church of England's CBF Funds Trustee, Nattergal has sought to draw on the expertise of local farmers, community groups, and key stakeholders such as local wildlife trusts, farmers, and councils as it looks to maximise benefits for people and nature.

The firm is also in the process of hiring a site manager to replicate success at sister sites such as Boothby Wildland in Lincolnshire where three full-time local employees manage day-to-day nature restoration activities and community engagement.

Essex County Council's climate czar Councillor Peter Schwier welcomed Nattergal's plans for the park. "Essex County Council is excited to have a Nattergal project in the county," said Schwier. "Creating a 500-acre rewilding site in Nazeing aligns with our ambitious target of transforming 30 per cent of Essex into wild and nature areas.

"We look forward to working with a forward-thinking nature restoration company to support the council's wider climate action agenda, which will help nature to recover, reduce flooding, lock up carbon, and introduce local people to, and enthuse them about, these important issues."

Alongside Harold's Park and Boothby Wildland, Nattergal also owns and operates High Fen Wildland in Norfolk which it purchased in December 2022.

Under the leadership of Charlie Burrell, co-founder of Nattergal and owner of the UK's leading rewilding project at the Knepp Estate, and CEO Archie Struthers, formerly of BlackRock and Standard Life Aberdeen, the firm hopes to buy, lease, or manage between 20 and 30 areas of ecologically degraded land and seascapes globally over the next five years. The projects are then expected to generate returns through a mix of tourism, regenerative farming, and the sale of biodiversity credits.

"Nature is in crisis, and the UK is not currently on track to meet its 30 per cent by 2030 Nature targets," said Struthers. "With investment from the private sector and the sale of BNG units, we can scale our operation and ultimately our nature recovery impact."

The announcement comes after Labour yesterday launched a major review of progress towards the UK's Environment Act targets, including the overarching goals to halt the decline of British species by 2030 and protect 30 per cent of land and seas by the same date. The review is set to feed into a major overhaul of the UK's Environmental Improvement Plan as the new government looks to deliver on its manifesto pledges to accelerate efforts to meet the UK's climate and nature goals.

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.