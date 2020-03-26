Retail
'2050 isn't soon enough': How Sainsbury's plans to deliver net zero emissions in 20 years
CEO insists climate crisis demands more ambitious targets, as he earmarks £1bn of investment to help the supermarket help hit net zero 10 years ahead of the government target
Greggs' vegan steak bakes hit shops as Costa launches vegan toastie
High street food chains kick-off Veganuary 2020 with expansion of plant-based offerings following huge success of vegan sausage roll
Fashion sector on trend to miss 2020 waste targets
Population growth, rising consumption levels, lack of collection infrastructure and fast fashion is blocking industry progress on waste, report finds
Tesco launches 'sustainable basket metric' to track environmental impact of food
In partnership with WWF supermarket will measure environmental impact of popular foods in a pilot starting next year
How Apeel Science's invisible coating could upend the food industry
BusinessGreen talks to Apeel Sciences founder James Rogers about how his company's technology could slash waste and boost biodiversity across the global food system
Selfridges cleans up beauty aisle with ban on single-use wipes
Customer research found significant concern for the impact of plastic pollution, but low awareness that wipes contain plastic
Doctor's orders: Boots prescribes compostable pharmacy bags
Boots to start offering customers their medicines in 100 per cent compostable bags made using potato starch
Iceland unwraps plastic-free Christmas dinner range
Supermarket offers customers festive dinners of starters, mains, and desserts completely free of plastic packaging
Morrisons to phase out hard-to-recycle black plastic
Eliminating black plastic from own-brand goods should result in 4,000 tones of plastic becoming easier to recycle, the firm said
Schuh urges customers to 'sell their soles'
High street store has launched shoe recycling initiative in all 130 of its stores in the UK and Ireland.
'Reduce and reuse': John Lewis trials raft of waste-busting measures at Oxford store
Pilot will see plastic bags and bubble wrap removed in store, as well as offering 'eco-deliveries' and take-back schemes for clothes hangers
Lidl announces £25m rapid charger investment plan
Supermarket pledges to install rapid electric vehicle chargers at over 300 stores, including all new outlets
Boots aims to turn over a clean sheet with biodegradable baby wipes
Switch to sustainable viscose material could save 200 tonnes of plastic each year, according to retailer
The Body Shop reimagines store as refill centre and 'activist workshop'
Beauty giant says it is going back to its 'activist roots' with new store concept opening in Bond Street today
Sainsbury's pledges to halve plastic packaging by 2025
Supermarket currently uses 120,000 tonnes of plastic packaging each year, but aims to switch to alternative materials and embrace lightweighting and refillable packaging in pursuit of new target
Boots plots zero emission prescription deliveries with electric van trial
Pharmacy retailer adds five EVs to its Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire home delivery fleet as part of pilot it hopes to expand across the UK
Aldi moves to scrap plastic from tinned tuna packaging
Supermarket chain to start selling four-packs of canned tuna chunks with cardboard sleeves instead of plastic
Greggs to produce vegan versions of hit products
Bakery chain which has seen sales soar since the launch of its vegan sausage roll unveils new plan to chase the plant-based pound
Tesco promises to ban brands that use excessive packaging
Chief executive says hard-to-recycle plastic on own-brand products will be eliminated
In the bag: Lidl to offer reusable fabric bags for fruit and veg
Supermarket is first in the UK to introduce reusable polyester bags for loose fruit and vegetables in a bid to cut down on single-use plastic
Everest, climate fear, and dishwashers: Can Arçelik change the world with white goods?
Hakan Bulgurlu, CEO of electronics giant Arçelik, tells BusinessGreen about climbing Everest, his climate change fears, and why he has no intention of going to Mars
Retailers hit carbon targets two years early
Emissions from retailers such as Morrison's, John Lewis and Sainsbury's down a third since 2005
Food waste: £1.2bn of UK food never reaches supermarket shelves
WRAP study finds 3.6 million tonnes of food surplus and waste occurs at farms and in food supply chains
SRA eyes greener menus with new toolkit to cut restaurant CO2
Foodprint programme designed to help restaurants and commercial kitchens track and reduce emissions from what they source and serve