eBay: UK shoppers leading a 'global rethink' as almost half buy second-hand

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

UK shoppers at the forefront of a second-hand retail boom, with more than nine-in-ten planning to increase their spending on pre-loved items, according to major new survey

Almost half of UK shoppers buy second-hand goods at least once a month, putting Brits at the forefront of a "global rethink" on the value of pre-loved items and the merits of the circular economy...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Boiler Upgrade Scheme: Government set to expand scheme to include air conditioning heat pumps

How can businesses boost the UK's tree planting rates?

More on Waste

Hubbub launches interactive bin to tackle UK's £1bn litter problem
Waste

Hubbub launches interactive bin to tackle UK's £1bn litter problem

The Big Ballot Bin aims to make disposing of litter interactive

Amber Rolt
clock 12 November 2025 • 2 min read
'Real reductions': Global Food Pact Network confirms it has slashed food waste and emissions
Waste

'Real reductions': Global Food Pact Network confirms it has slashed food waste and emissions

Network of national campaigns reveals it has avoided 220,000 tonnes of food waste, but warns more business and government support is needed to meet global goals

James Murray
James Murray
clock 07 November 2025 • 3 min read
Plastic pollution: Most companies lack targets to boost recycled packaging content
Waste

Plastic pollution: Most companies lack targets to boost recycled packaging content

New study links poor packaging practices to litigation, regulatory costs, and share price risks, particularly in the FMCG sector

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 16 October 2025 • 4 min read