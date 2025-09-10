'Nature's Price Tag': Nature loss could cost eight sectors up to $430bn a year

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Nature impacts could hit sectors such as retail, food production, and chemicals with costs exceeding $2tr over the next five years, study warns

Nature loss and resulting erosion of ecosystem services that businesses rely on could cost eight crucial sectors up to $430bn a year, resulting in a cumulative loss of $2.15tr over the next five years....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Planet Mark appoints Avital Johanan as new managing director

ISO and GHG Protocol to combine emissions measurement and reporting standards

More on Risk

UK urged to prepare for autumn of flood risks - and droughts
Risk

UK urged to prepare for autumn of flood risks - and droughts

Floods Resilience Taskforce meets as Met Office warns parts of the UK likely to see above average rainfall, while other areas could see drought conditions persist

James Murray
James Murray
clock 08 September 2025 • 3 min read
'Fault lines': Are clean tech investors fuelling 'high-risk' mining projects?
Risk

'Fault lines': Are clean tech investors fuelling 'high-risk' mining projects?

Report by Forests and Finance Coalition argues leading banks are continuing to finance 'destructive' mining operations that aim to meet booming demand from clean tech supply chains

Amber Rolt
clock 03 September 2025 • 6 min read
Why the Arthur's Seat burn is a cautionary tale for the UK's wildfire management strategy
Risk

Why the Arthur's Seat burn is a cautionary tale for the UK's wildfire management strategy

The UK is facing growing wildfire risks, but it can learn from countries that have become increasingly adept at managing the threat posed by more intense fires

Elliot Convery-Fisher, Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh - The Conversation
clock 29 August 2025 • 5 min read