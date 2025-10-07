Trial of 'cleaner, traffic-free' Oxford Street boosts footfall and retail sales

Trial run for pedestrianised Oxford Street increased visitor numbers by 50 per cent and passenger numbers at nearby tube stations by a quarter, new data reveals
A trial run of plans to pedestrianise London's Oxford Street delivered a significant boost to both visitor numbers and retail sales, new data has today revealed. The 'This is Oxford Street' event on...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis