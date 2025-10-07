Trial of 'cleaner, traffic-free' Oxford Street boosts footfall and retail sales

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
An image of the proposed development produced for plans drawn up in 2017 - Credit: Greater London Authority
Image:

An image of the proposed development produced for plans drawn up in 2017 - Credit: Greater London Authority

Trial run for pedestrianised Oxford Street increased visitor numbers by 50 per cent and passenger numbers at nearby tube stations by a quarter, new data reveals

A trial run of plans to pedestrianise London's Oxford Street delivered a significant boost to both visitor numbers and retail sales, new data has today revealed. The 'This is Oxford Street' event on...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Munro secures £2m to accelerate roll out of all-terrain EVs for the mining, defence, and construction sectors

O2 Arena-owner inks industry first deal to power UK venues with 'deep green' energy

More on Transport

Hived expands with new all-electric haulage fleet
Transport

Hived expands with new all-electric haulage fleet

All-electric delivery firm expands core parcel delivery business to provide corporate clients with new zero emission haulage service

Amber Rolt
clock 18 September 2025 • 2 min read
'UK first': DP World launches low carbon fuel programme for trucks
Transport

'UK first': DP World launches low carbon fuel programme for trucks

Trial aims to support truck operators transition to low carbon fuels ahead of switching to electric at its London and Southampton ports

Amber Rolt
clock 01 September 2025 • 3 min read
Study: Transport emissions from UK's richest households set to soar
Transport

Study: Transport emissions from UK's richest households set to soar

New analysis from IPPR calculates that transport-related emissions from the UK's richest households are on track to be 20 times higher than those from poorer households

Amber Rolt
clock 28 August 2025 • 3 min read