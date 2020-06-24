Research and Development
Scientists reveal promising results for fertiliser pellets made from captured carbon
Pellets made with captured CO2 could be used as a lower carbon fertiliser
A very public message to get serious about combatting climate change
UK industry must prepare for the radical supply chain changes deep decarbonisation will bring, argues Victoria Sinclair of ScottishPower Renewables
COP24 Overnight Briefing: Sports industry joins race against climate change
Ready, steady go! All the news from Katowice, including a new framework for greener sports
Green catapults: BEIS steps up investment in cities and transport innovation
UK's Future Cities and Transport Systems R&D Catapults to merge as BEIS announces additional £215m in support of innovation research centres
Green innovators sought for £60m of climate resilience and clean air funding
Government unveils four research programmes totaling £60m in funding that aim to support new ideas for tackling air pollution and climate impacts
'Failure to see it has consequences': Is a green transport utopia closer than we realise?
Businesses should not underestimate the scale and pace of imminent disruption from electric, autonomous vehicles, warns Jamie Arbib, co-founder of think tank RethinkX
Range anxiety? Major project aims to double distance EVs can travel
Battery research project led by UK firm Nexeon aims to pave the way for electric cars capable of traveling more than 400 miles on a single charge
UK ORE strikes offshore wind collaboration deal with China's Tus
EXCLUSIVE: Deal will offer UK businesses a route into the offshore wind market in China, forge research links and secure UK role in 500MW demonstrator project in Shandong Province
Government announces plans for new nuclear, large and small
Three-year funding programme announced for small modular reactors, alongside proposals for large power stations across the UK and £86m for nuclear fusion research
Bon appétit: France bags top spot for sustainable eating
Annual food sustainability index ranks countries on their performance on food waste, sustainable agriculture, and tackling nutritional challenges
Gateshead's £30m integrated clean energy research facility takes shape
InTEGReL - the Integrated Transport Electricity Gas Research Laboratory - unveiled with view to helping UK develop a fully integrated, zero carbon energy network
Fallen leaves could be used to make high-tech electronics
Rather than burning dead leaves, scientists suggest they can be used to make supercapacitors to rival even those made from wonder material graphene
Breakthrough in algae production could usher in desert farming, claim scientists
Researchers from Abu Dhabi and the UAE pioneer new strain of algae that can thrive in ultra-bright desert environments - opening the door for algal farming in the Middle East
Sustainable energy: 20 years in three questions
E4tech's David Hart argues that nothing shows the sustainability sector's evolution better than shift in questions asked about it
President Macron defies Trump with drive to 'Make Our Planet Great Again'
In direct riposte to Donald Trump and US exit from Paris Agreement, French leader launches campaign to lure US scientists to France
Green Brexit: Bordering on a skills crisis?
How is the UK green economy likely to fare if EU freedom of movement comes to an end?
Clean tech R&D boost from £15m Innovate UK funding competition
Robot inspection of wind turbines, rapid charging for multiple EVs and zero emission cremation among winning projects
Gaining traction: Imperial College London to investigate using solar to directly power trains
University partners with charity 10:10 on Renewable Traction Power project to investigate using track-side solar panels to power trains
UK Green Building Council seeks fresh ideas with launch of 'Innovation Lab' workshops
Marks and Spencers and Land Securities are lead partners on new initiative, which aims to spark innovation in green building sector
Starship Technologies: How delivery robots from Mars are cutting congestion and emissions
Automated battery-powered robots could soon be bringing takeaways, parcels and groceries to your door as an alternative to last-mile van deliveries
Rapid-charger developed to power up phone 'within five minutes'
Oxford-based firm ZapGo claims its rapid-charge device can power up phones, computers, power tools and electric vehicles
Power walking: Technology could harness energy from footsteps
Researchers develop new method to produce electricity from wood pulp fibres using only footsteps
Researchers develop 'self-installing' offshore wind turbine
EU-backed €3.6m Elisa research project develops wind turbine system that can be completely pre-assembled in controlled harbour conditions
Breakthrough as MIT scientists set nuclear fusion pressure record
Researchers produce record 2.05 atmospheres of pressure in small tokamak device