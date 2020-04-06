Living Lab: UK smart home energy test centre takes step forward

SysMech's digital cloud system to support Living Lab 2.0 test centre for low carbon heating, EVs and smart home energy innovations

Plans for a major UK research and development project led by the Energy Systems Catapult to develop innovative smart home energy technologies and services have taken a major step forward, with software firm SysMech appointed to provide digital cloud-based services for the scheme.

SysMech - which specialises in big data, Internet of Things, real time analytics, and infrastructure monitoring - is to provide its "open and technology-agnostic" digital platform for the Living Lab 2.0 project to help firms trial their net zero energy innovations, Energy Systems Catapult announced late last week.

Living Lab 2.0 is envisaged as a first-of-its-kind, agile, and scalable real-world test environment for businesses seeking to innovate in the home energy market, by upgrading homes across the UK to become more digitally connected and harness smart clean technologies, Energy Systems Catapult explained.

It said the aim was to provide a shared space to trial and demonstrate energy products, services and business models with real consumers in order to de-risk and scale innovations for market, while also providing insights and evidence to inform policies and regulations towards a net zero energy system.

SysMech's digital integration platform, meanwhile, is designed to act as "the intermediary - to intake, manage and analyse huge amounts of data - between the innovations being tested and the wide range of mainstream smart home devices and energy appliances within Living Lab homes".

It comes in the wake of an existing Living Lab operated by Energy Systems Catapult, which has enabled businesses to trial low carbon heating products and services across 100 connected homes.

Energy Systems Catapult said the new Living Lab 2.0 would "significantly improve" on its forerunner, initially focusing on low carbon heating and transport, the integration of smart controls, electric vehicles, and distributed energy technologies, with scope for new innovations to be added in response to market needs.

Dr Andrew Barton, Energy Systems Catapult systems development manager, said SysMech's digital, cloud-based platform would "act like the operating system, allowing innovators to plug in their own software or utilise a Catapult option that will be interoperable - physically, digitally, and commercially - with the smart control systems and IoT devices being used by households".

"The overall goal of Living Lab 2.0 is to help UK companies to test products, services and business models that deliver low carbon innovation for a wide range of consumer homes and lifestyles, and provide insight to develop market arrangements, policies and regulations for Net Zero carbon future," he added.