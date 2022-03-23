Spring Statement: Sunak fast-tracks tax relief for businesses investing in clean heat and power

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced plans to bring forward by a year a series of planned tax reliefs for businesses looking to decarbonise their buildings, as one of a flurry of measures designed to boost corporate investment that was announced as part of today's Spring Statement.

First announced last autumn, the measures are designed to support the decarbonisation of industrial and commercial buildings, by making it cheaper for businesses to introduce on site renewable energy generation and storage technologies and low carbon heat networks.

Having originally been slated to come into force from April 2023 onwards, the measures are now set to apply from the beginning of next month, Sunak announced today, as the government looks to accelerate efforts to curb fossil fuel imports in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the resulting surge in energy costs.

It means businesses will be given a 100 per cent relief on eligible low carbon heat networks that have their own rates bill, as well as targeted business rate exemptions for plant and machinery required for onsite renewable energy generation and storage projects.

The Chancellor also confirmed that the government planned to embark on a major reform of the UK's research and development (R&D) tax regime, noting that action was needed to make credits better value for money and bring the UK's rate of innovation up to speed with other advanced economies.

"Right now, we know that the amount businesses spend on R&D as a percentage of GDP is less than half the OECD average," Sunak said in his address to Parliament this afternoon. "And that is despite us spending more on tax reliefs than almost every other country. Something is not working."

The Spring Statement sets out the Treasury's intention to expand the eligibility of activities that could qualify for R&D tax credits, arguing the regime should recognise that domestic R&D activity sometimes took place place overseas.

The government said it planned to introduce legislation next year that would aim to ensure businesses can apply for tax relief on activities abroad when there are "material factors such as geography, environment, population or other conditions that are not present in the UK and are required for the research". R&D credits will also be available to companies engaged in activities outside the UK that must do so to get around regulatory or other legal requirements, for instance clinical trials, it said.

"We'll reform R&D tax credits so that they're effective and better value for money," Sunak said. "We'll expand the generosity of the reliefs to include data, cloud computing, and pure maths. And we'll consider, in the autumn, whether to make the R&D expenditure credit more generous."

Finally, Sunak said he intended to leverage the tax system to boost capital investment made by UK businesses, noting that capital investment from business in the UK lagged that of other advanced economies.

"Weak private sector investment is a longstanding cause of our productivity gap internationally," he said. "Capital investment by UK businesses is considerably lower than the OECD average of 14 per cent, and it accounts for fully half our productivity gap with France and Germany."

The reforms could deliver a boost to clean tech R&D programmes and investment in capital intensive low carbon projects.

Elsewhere, Sunak confirmed plans to consult with firms about how to cut rates on business investment in the autumn, noting that the UK's capital allowances regime will be less generous than other advanced economies once the super deduction allowance comes to an end in April 2023.

"In the Autumn Budget, we will cut the tax rates on business investment," he said. "And I look forward to discussing the best way to do that with businesses."

The super-deduction allows companies to write-off the costs of certain plant and machinery investments against taxable profits, excluding cars, second-hand assets, and assets held for leasing. It also provides a deduction of 130 per cent of qualifying main rate plant and machinery expenditure and a 50 per cent of qualifying special rate plant and machinery.

Rachel Moore, R&D partner at consulting giant PwC, said the announcements today would help provide a boost to businesses investing in research and development.

"There was some good news that the government has listened to business's calls to water down previous intentions to fully exclude overseas costs from R&D claims - there will now be exceptions to include R&D that needs to be undertaken overseas, such as for regulatory or environmental reasons," she explained. "The expansion of R&D reliefs to include pure maths will be welcome, and should pull in more data science and artificial intelligence based R&D. This is on top of previous announcements to include data acquisition and cloud costs, where today there was a further extension of these proposals to include data storage costs."

