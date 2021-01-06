From floating turbines to carbon capture x-rays: UK clean tech research labs gain multi-million pound funding boost

Government announces £213m funding pot to help upgrade UK science and research facilities up and down the country

UK science laboratories and testing facilities are to receive a total of £213m for equipment upgrades to better support researchers responding to global challenges such as Covid-19 and climate change, the government announced today.

The investment is aimed at helping equip the UK's leading scientists, universities, and research institutes with new state-of-the-art equipment to drive research into epidemiology, clean technologies, and delivering the UK's 2050 net zero emissions target, it said.

The funding package includes £25m to support the installation of highly sophisticated testing facilities at UK universities, such as a "first-of-its-kind" floating offshore wind turbine testing lab at the University of Plymouth, and new X-ray equipment at the University of Liverpool to help aid research into potentially storing carbon dioxide in sandstone rock formations.

Another £29m from the multi-million pound funding pot has also been earmarked for helping upgrade and replace UK scientific equipment with new systems such as high-performance computers and microscopes, according to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

Other funding in the package has also been set aside for upgrading facilities at UK scientific councils and providing digital research infrastructure for urban data centres in Glasgow, Liverpool, and Oxford.

Science Minister Amanda Solloway said the response from the UK scientist and researchers to the coronavirus crisis had been "phenomenal", demonstrating the need to equip them with world class facilities and equipment for other major challenges such as the ongoing climate crisis.

"We need to match this excellence by ensuring scientific facilities are truly world class, so scientists can continue carrying out life-changing research for years to come as we build back better from the pandemic," she said. "From the world's most detailed telescopes tracking disease to airborne drones monitoring greenhouse gas emissions, our investment will enhance the tools available to our most ambitious innovators across the country."

"By doing so, scientists and researchers will be able to drive forward extraordinary research that will enable the UK to respond to global challenges such as achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050," she added.

The £213m of funding, which is being made available through UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), forms part of a £300m commitment from Business Secretary Alok Sharma last summer to upgrade scientific infrastructure across the UK.

Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, Kemi Badenoch, said investing in state of the art science and research facilities was key to delivering the UK's 2050 net zero emissions goal, and building back better from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It's vital we continue to innovate to drive our economic recovery and level up the country," she said.