Government funds five 'state of the art' circular economy R&D centres

Textile waste is the target of one of the research and innovation centres being established at the Royal College of Art

Innovation centres in London, Loughborough and Exeter secure £22.5m to develop waste-cutting techniques for textiles, metals, electronics, construction and chemicals

Several state-of-the-art circular economy research and innovation centres are to be established around England, after the government yesterday announced a new £22.5m funding programme aimed at curbing waste and boosting recycling rates for textiles, electronics, metals, construction, and chemicals.

The initiative will see five research centres set up in London, Loughborough, and Exeter to explore how the reuse of waste materials across UK industry and manufacturing can help protect the environment, slash emissions, and boost the economy, the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said.

The government said emissions from the UK's textiles industry alone were almost as high as those from cars used for private trips, largely due to the estimated £140m-worth of clothing which goes into landfill each year.

But by developing innovative reuse, recycling, and waste reduction techniques, the new centres can help reduce greenhouse gases, preserve natural resources and support the growth of the UK's circular economy, which research estimates could help create 500,000 jobs by 2030, BEIS said.

"We want to further the UK's status as a world-leader in finding green solutions to industrial challenges, and projects like these are excellent examples of placing manufacturers at the forefront of the green industrial revolution," said Energy Minister Kwasi Kwarteng. "I am pleased to support these new cutting-edge research centres that will transform the way industry reuses and recycles materials - another great step forward as we build back greener from coronavirus and achieve net zero emissions by 2050."

The Interdisciplinary Circular Economy Centres are being funded through UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), alongside an additional £11.2m of funding and in-kind support from external partners and host universities.

The Royal College of Art in London will host a specialist textile research centre, while University College London (UCL) is to host a circular economy centre focused on construction materials, and chemicals will form the focus of another centre to be set up at Loughborough University. Brunel University and the University of Exeter, meanwhile, are each to host research centres focused on green metals production.

UCL's Centre for Mineral-based Construction Materials - which aims to develop efficient use of mineral materials such as construction stones, cement and brick - could help reduce mineral waste by up around 154 million tonnes a year, according to BEIS.

The programme forms part of the £350m of government funding support announced over the summer to help cut emissions from heavy industry and accelerate the UK's green economic recovery.

Executive chair of the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council, Professor Dame Lynn Gladden, welcomed the focus on boosting circular economy innovation. "By bringing together a wide range of academic disciplines with industry partners the centres will catalyse innovative new technologies and approaches that will boost the UK economy and benefit the environment," she said.