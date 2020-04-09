Scientists hail plastic-eating enzyme as 'breakthrough' for recycling

Hundreds of millions of tonnes of plastic end up in landfill or incineration each year

Demonstration plant to open next year for lab-engineered enzyme researchers claim can break down 90 per cent of PET plastic in 10 hours

French scientists have discovered a plastic-eating enzyme they claim could offer an innovative recycling solution for millions of tonnes of toxic plastic waste material, according to "breakthrough" new research funded by a clutch of consumer goods firms.

The lab-engineered enzyme molecules can biologically break down PET plastic waste into its original components which can then be rebuilt afresh into new products, in a process that can be repeated infinitiely, claims the study, which was published yesterday in the scientific journal Nature.

The solution holds particular promise for coloured, opaque and multilayered PET plastic products, which it claims are difficult to recycle via traditional methods as they degrade rapidly, meaning they often end up incinerated or landfilled after only a few cycles.

Yet the newly-developed enzyme solution, meanwhile, can break down 90 per cent of PET waste in just 10 hours, and a demonstrator plant for the technology is sheduled to be running in Lyon by as soon as next year, according to the researchers.

The study was carried out by scientists from French bioengineering firm Carbios and the Toulouse Biotechnology Institute with the backing of a consortium of consumer goods firms, including Suntory Beverage and Food Europe - which owns soft drinks brands Ribena and Lucozade - and Nestle Waters.

Saleh Jabarin, a member of Carbios' scientific committee and a professor at the University of Toledo, dubbed the discovery "a real breakthrough in the recycling and manufacturing of PET".

"Thanks to the innovative technology developed by Carbios, the PET industry will become truly circular, which is the goal for all players in this industry, especially brand-owners, PET producers and our civilisation as a whole," he added.

PET is the most commonly used plastic material in bottles and is also found in polyester clothing fibres, food containers, and other types of packaging. More than 70 million tonnes of the material is produced annually worldwide, roughly a fifth of all new plastic in any given year.

Multinational beverage giants have also been facing increasing scrutiny to slash their plastic waste, with a report only last week estimating that just four global drinks brands - Coca Cola, PepsiCo, Unilever and Nestlé - are responsible for more than half a million tonnes of plastic pollution in six developing countries each year.

Roberto Vanin, Suntory's chief research and development officer, said the enzym discovery could move the drinks giant closer to its goal of using only sustainable plastic bottles by 2030. "Innovative ideas such as enzymatic recycling can help reinvent the lifecycle of plastic waste, turning post-consumer plastic waste back into a resource," he said. "We're excited to be at the forefront of worldwide efforts to enhance the recyclability of PET and bring a fully circular economy for plastic closer to reality."