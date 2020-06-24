RenewableUK
UK wind power enjoys record-busting weekend
On Sunday afternoon wind power provided 38 per cent of the UK's electricity
Renewables industry reports 'massive growth' in UK energy storage capacity
RenewableUK data suggests pipeline for energy storage projects has grown over 50 per cent in the past year
Battery storage boom shows UK is charting course for net zero energy
The rapid rise of battery storage projects shows UK is already building clean, flexible energy system of the future, argues RenewableUK's Luke Clark
'Damaging': Renewables sector slams proposed Ofgem energy network reforms
Plans to reduce embedded benefit payments for small power generators risks undermining rollout of clean, cheap and flexible energy grid, warn critics
Report: UK wind and marine energy exports worth £525m a year
UK is the 'go-to destination' around the world for expertise on designing, building, and further developing wind, wave, and tidal energy projects, RenewableUK claims
Net Zero: Next government urged to 'get serious' on onshore wind
Trade body argues next government must offer new policy support to help scale up onshore wind power capacity in line with UK net zero climate targets
Floating wind: Are deep Scottish waters the next frontier for clean power?
Several developers are eyeing floating offshore wind farms around Scotland, amid estimates the sector could be worth £33.6bn to the UK by 2050
Record renewables output helps push coal to less than one per cent of UK grid
Official data shows renewables provided over 35 per cent of UK power during the second quarter, as coal hit a record low of 0.6 per cent
Subsidy-free onshore wind is great news - but we need other ways to deploy more projects
If the UK is to meet net zero at least cost it must open up more routes to market for onshore wind, argues RenewableUK's Rebecca Williams
Offshore wind needs a highly skilled and more diverse workforce
Everyone has a role to play in the green power revolution, argues RenewableUK's Celia Anderson
Growing the Corporate Power Purchase Agreement Market will help us to reach net zero faster
RenewableUK's Maf Smith explains how a new event could help catalyse the PPA market and drive the UK's net zero transition
Renewable energy jobs in UK plunge by a third
Report reveals investment in the sector has halved in recent years
Repower old onshore wind farms to meet climate targets, UK government urged
If UK is to secure enough low-cost power capacity to meet climate targets, new onshore wind turbines must replace old ones, RenewableUK argues
SDG5: Our clean energy future needs women at the helm
Gender diversity should be at the beating heart of the low-carbon transition, argues RenewableUK's Alicia Green
Windy week: Wind turbines deliver more than a third of UK power
New figures show wind farms delivered over 35 per cent of UK power during the past week
First East Anglia, then the World
RenewableUK's Emma Pinchbeck reflects on a world-changing week for offshore wind
Blustery weather powers UK wind to new generation record
Industry body RenewableUK confirms Friday saw wind generation hit a new high, delivering 36 per cent of UK electricity demand
Ofgem's Targeted Charging Review shows a disregard for the government's energy policy
RenewableUK's Nathan Bennett warns that proposed reforms from Ofgem run counter to the government's clean growth and decarbonisation goals - and renewables projects could suffer as a result
UK installs record levels of new offshore wind capacity in 2018
RenewableUK hails yet another milestone for the UK's world-leading offshore wind industry
A record-breaking year for renewables - and more to come
RenewableUK's Luke Clark reflects on a record-breaking year for the offshore wind industry
UK businesses are making the case for onshore wind
RenewableUK's Nathan Bennett reveals how a number of firms are demonstrating how onshore wind farms can deliver low cost power
Powered up: New database reveals stellar growth of UK energy storage sector
Fledging sector now boasts over 300 companies and is on track to deliver 7GW of storage capacity
Industry urges government to clear path for 'subsidy-free' onshore wind farms - yet again
Leading renewable energy developers write to Business Secretary to call for rethink on clean energy contract auctions
UK wind power capacity reaching 20GW is an historic milestone
Maf Smith of RenewableUK hails milestone of UK reaching 20GW of installed onshore and offshore wind capacity