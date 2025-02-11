'End of life': Study explores how to extend lifespan for offshore wind farms

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
'End of life': Study explores how to extend lifespan for offshore wind farms

RenewableUK warns 5GW of offshore wind farm capacity is approaching the end of its scheduled life, but there is an opportunity to keep projects operating for longer

The first UK offshore wind farm came online way back in 2000, meaning a number of projects are approaching the end of lifespans that were originally estimated to last for around 25 years. According...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

How rising geopolitical tensions pose a threat to clean tech supply chains

Just transition: New database to showcase progressive net zero projects

Most read
01

Reports: Unilever closes in on £230m deal for refillable pioneer Wild

11 February 2025 • 2 min read
02

The changing face of ESG: Why sustainable investing will survive Trump's second term

11 February 2025 • 4 min read
03

World's largest ad firm reported to OECD over 'pro-polluter' campaigns

11 February 2025 • 5 min read
04

'AI Energy Score': Salesforce launches new benchmark for AI energy efficiency

10 February 2025 • 3 min read
05

UK and India pledge to strengthen clean tech ties

11 February 2025 • 2 min read

More on Wind

Report: Global offshore wind capacity grew 15 per cent in past year
Wind

Report: Global offshore wind capacity grew 15 per cent in past year

Annual update from RenewableUK confirms global operational offshore wind capacity has now topped 80GW

James Murray
James Murray
clock 06 February 2025 • 2 min read
RenewableUK: Co-locating batteries, green hydrogen and offshore wind 'critical' for UK energy security
Wind

RenewableUK: Co-locating batteries, green hydrogen and offshore wind 'critical' for UK energy security

Trade body calls for planning reforms for more energy storage and green hydrogen projects to be built next to offshore wind developments in order to enable a more resilient energy system

Amber Rolt
clock 04 February 2025 • 3 min read
'A win-win for nature': Marine Recovery Fund promises to unlock up to £30bn in offshore wind investment
Wind

'A win-win for nature': Marine Recovery Fund promises to unlock up to £30bn in offshore wind investment

Ministers claim reforms to system of Marine Protected Areas can help deliver up to 13 new offshore wind farm projects

James Murray
James Murray
clock 29 January 2025 • 3 min read