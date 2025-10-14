Government announces further reforms to 'outdated planning system'

James Murray
clock • 6 min read
Government announces further reforms to 'outdated planning system'

Ministers claim amendments to Planning and Infrastructure Bill will accelerate clean energy and housing development, but reforms face resistance from some green groups

Ministers have today unveiled a fresh wave of amendments to the landmark Planning and Infrastructure Bill designed to unlock new clean energy, housing, and water infrastructure projects, as the government...

