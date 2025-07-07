Dan McGrail appointed as permanent CEO at Great British Energy

Interim CEO to take up full time role at new government-backed clean energy investment vehicle
Dan McGrail has today been confirmed as permanent CEO at Great British Energy, after serving in the role in an interim capacity since the government-backed investment vehicle officially launched earlier...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis