Clean Industry Bonus: Government touts fresh incentives to drive UK offshore wind investment

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Bonus scheme designed to reward offshore wind developers that invest in job-creating low carbon factories and associated infrastructure

Offshore wind developers can now apply for financial support to help drive investment in clean energy factories and supply chains in the UK, under a new ‘Clean Industry Bonus' scheme officially launched...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Planning appeal secures green light for Nottinghamshire 1.2GW battery project

NESO proposes new fees to tackle grid connection queue delays

Most read
01

Live enquiries for Biodiversity Net Gain units valued at £210m after scheme's first year

12 February 2025 • 5 min read
02

Study confirms natural flood resilience measures are working

12 February 2025 • 3 min read
03

Reports: Unilever closes in on £230m deal for refillable pioneer Wild

11 February 2025 • 2 min read
04

Planning appeal secures green light for Nottinghamshire 1.2GW battery project

12 February 2025 • 3 min read
05

The EU carbon border levy has gaps - a 'climate contribution' policy could fill them

12 February 2025 • 4 min read

More on Wind

Clean Industry Bonus: Government touts fresh incentives to drive UK offshore wind investment
Wind

Clean Industry Bonus: Government touts fresh incentives to drive UK offshore wind investment

Bonus scheme designed to reward offshore wind developers that invest in job-creating low carbon factories and associated infrastructure

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 13 February 2025 • 4 min read
'End of life': Study explores how to extend lifespan for offshore wind farms
Wind

'End of life': Study explores how to extend lifespan for offshore wind farms

RenewableUK warns 5GW of offshore wind farm capacity is approaching the end of its scheduled life, but there is an opportunity to keep projects operating for longer

James Murray
James Murray
clock 11 February 2025 • 3 min read
Report: Global offshore wind capacity grew 15 per cent in past year
Wind

Report: Global offshore wind capacity grew 15 per cent in past year

Annual update from RenewableUK confirms global operational offshore wind capacity has now topped 80GW

James Murray
James Murray
clock 06 February 2025 • 2 min read