Report: Global offshore wind capacity grew 15 per cent in past year

James Murray
clock • 2 min read
Report: Global offshore wind capacity grew 15 per cent in past year

Annual update from RenewableUK confirms global operational offshore wind capacity has now topped 80GW

Global offshore wind capacity grew 15 per cent in the past year to reach 80.9GW, up sharply from 70.2GW a year ago, despite on-going economic headwinds and supply chain challenges. That is according...

James Murray
James Murray

Avooma Airlines and The AirCraft Company team up on zero emission flight plans

Whatever happened to the promise of a 'Green Brexit'?

