Reforestation
Labour pledges to create ten new "national nature parks" across England
Labour plans to shake up England's system of protected land designations in new plans for nature
IKEA to pump €200m into assembling a 'climate positive' business
Cash will be spent on green energy projects, and reforestation and sustainable forestry schemes, flatpack giant reveals
Water companies promise to plant 11 million trees by 2030
Pledge will help water suppliers towards meeting their goal of operating a carbon neutral industry in 11 years' time
Tree planting 'has mind-blowing potential' to tackle climate crisis
Research shows a trillion trees could be planted to capture huge amount of carbon dioxide
Shell unveils $300m nature investment plan
As Total completes latest renewables acquisition, Shell steps up emissions reduction efforts with new natural ecosystems offset plan
Oil major Eni sets out €3bn 'net zero' carbon emissions plan
Italian oil major to invest in major forestry projects in Africa and scale up renewables capacity, but still plans to increase fossil fuel production
Modernising the UK economy: Zero carbon, closed loop and conservationist
Charles Secrett reflects on the epic challenges and opportunities facing an economy in desperate need of a comprehensive green revamp
Shell boss says mass reforestation needed to limit temperature rises to 1.5C
Ben van Beurden says 'another Brazil in terms of rainforest' will help achieve UN target
Dermot O'Leary among celebrity backers of M&S Christmas card recycling campaign
Annual campaign sees the Woodland Trust plant one new tree for every 1,000 cards collected in M&S stores
What negative emissions options does the UK have?
The latest Committee on Climate Change reports say greenhouse gas removal options will be needed to hit net zero emissions - BusinessGreen explores the options before the UK as the government considers how to go negative
Enviva launches $5m sustainable forest fund
World's largest wood pellets producer announces 10-year programme to protect forests in US states of North Carolina and Virginia
APP to flood plantations in bid to save Indonesian peatland
Pulp and paper company says it will lose the up to $50m of potential sales when it retires five areas of land, in latest phase of its environmental push
FSC certification is good for bottom line, report shows
WWF research reveals it takes timber producers an average of six years to pay back sustainable supply chain investments
New Climate Economy's 10 ways to solve climate change
Major new report says world must invest $1tr per year in renewable energy and energy efficiency
Hopes fuelled for Paris Summit as Brazil and US ink latest climate pact
Brazil and US commit to sourcing a fifth of their power from renewables, as China, Iceland, South Korea and Serbia all submit climate action plans
Deforestation: A global problem in need of a global solution
Aida Greenbury of Asia Pulp and Paper calls for more governments and businesses to formally adopt zero deforestation policies
BusinessGreen Zero Deforestation Hub
News and analysis exploring the challenges businesses face as they seek to tackle global deforestation
Scientists: US and EU climate plans blind to land use emissions fears
Union of Concerned Scientists analysis of INDC plans highlights US and EU failure to address emissions from forests and agriculture
Santander ditches APRIL over alleged rainforest clearance
Greenpeace campaign secures another victory, as banking giant says it will not renew current funding to pulp and paper firm until new sustainability measures are implemented
EcoPlanet Bamboo eyes future as sustainable timber heavyweight
A US company is tackling deforestation and creating jobs by providing a sustainable and profitable alternative to felling old growth forests
How the deforestation agenda came in from the wilderness
Governments and businesses across the world are working to arrest the loss of forests, but financial and political barriers remain
Tackling deforestation can help your business build a powerful brand
Karin Burns calls on more companies to embrace REDD+ to increase the economic value of forests
Asia Pulp and Paper reveals how zero deforestation became a reality
Aida Greenbury of Asia Pulp and Paper explains how bottom line performance and sustainable forests can be combined to help deliver 'a green economy for Indonesia'
Should insurance companies pay to protect the world's most treasured natural resources?
Oxford University launches new study to investigate risks to protected areas as UN biodiversity summit kicks off in South Korea