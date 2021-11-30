AstraZeneca UK today launched a new £2m initiative in partnership with Forestry England, Borders Forest Trust, and One Tree Planted to plant more than one million trees in England and Scotland by 2025.

The pharmaceuticals company announced it has invested £1.9m into new partnerships with Forestry England and Borders Forest Trust and its existing partnership with One Tree Planted as part of its global AZ Forest programme, which aims to plant 50 million trees around the world.

The initiative is designed to create green spaces to support the physical and mental wellbeing of local communities, while boosting biodiversity.

The partners expect to have planted over 400,000 trees by the end of this year, with the aim of planting an additional 900,000 over the next three years. By 2025, AstraZeneca aims to have planted 1.3 million trees in the UK.

The programme will focus on planting trees in Thetford Forest, 30 miles from AstraZeneca's global headquarters in Cambridge, and in Goyt Valley, 10 miles from the company's Macclesfield manufacturing site, in partnership with Forestry England.

"As a company that puts the health of people and our communities at the forefront of everything we do, we are committed to ensuring we do right by the planet," said Professor Jason Snape, head of environmental protection at AstraZeneca. "We are proud to work in partnership to accelerate action against climate change, promote biodiversity, and raise awareness of the value reforestation brings to society and human health."

AstraZeneca's investment will also contribute to Forestry England's woodland creation project, which aims to plant at least 2,000 hectares of new, high-quality woodland throughout England over the next five years. As part of the partnership, local volunteers and AstraZeneca employees will work together to plant, monitor, and maintain Forestry England's woodlands, replacing dead or damaged trees to improve tree survival rates.

Mike Seddon, chief executive of Forestry England, said: "Tree planting and woodland creation have a fundamental part to play in helping tackle the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss we are urgently facing. Resilient woodlands, well-adapted to the changing climate conditions we now expect, will help us capture carbon, improve air quality, alleviate flooding, and create beautiful places for wildlife to flourish and people to connect with the natural world.

"The commitment of businesses like AstraZeneca is vital in enabling us to plan for the long-term, designing, planting, and caring for woodlands now which will mature and flourish decades ahead. And thanks to this partnership funding, we're able to focus not only on creating new woodlands but also on helping the recovery of forests affected by tree disease."

AstraZeneca will also support Borders Forest Trust's Reviving the Wild Heart of Southern Scotland initiative to restore lost habitats and native woodlands in Scotland. In partnership with Borders Forest Trust and One Tree Planted, AstraZeneca will plant 221,000 native trees in two of their 'wild heart' sites.

Nicola Hunt, head of Land Management at Borders Forest Trust, said: "We are delighted to be working with AstraZeneca UK on an exciting new phase of our native woodland restoration in the south of Scotland. Deforestation of our woodland happened centuries ago, leaving only small remnants of these valuable habitats. Native woodlands bring us environmental and societal benefits, it is therefore essential that we work to bring them back."

The AZ Forest programme is part of AstraZeneca ambition to reach net zero carbon emissions across its operations by the end of 2025 and be carbon negative across its entire value chain by 2030. Tree planting projects supported by the company are already underway in Australia, Indonesia and France.

In related news, technology company HP yesterday announced it is collaborating with British TV presenter and UN patron of the wilderness, Ben Fogle, to promote reforestation and accelerate the company's own forest conservation efforts.

HP has pledged to plant three trees in the UK for every eligible comment an Instagram video featuring Mr Fogle receives. Users must comment what trees mean to them during the promotional period for comments to be eligible. The initiative is also launched in partnership with tree planting charity Arbor Day Foundation.

In 2020, HP and its partners planted one million trees around the world and expect to plant another one million in 2021. Yesterday's announcement follows HP's recent pledge to invest $80m to conserve and restore forests globally with WWF.