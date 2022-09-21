Seed to Forest Alliance: Forestry groups team up for global seed bank drive

A new initiative has been launched that aims to tackle a global seed supply shortage that experts claim fear could hamper corporate and government tree-planting targets.

The new Seed to Forest Alliance, launched today, is committed to developing solutions to barriers that are holding back native forest restoration projects, starting with the problem of inadequate seed supplies.

American Forests, Ecosystem Restoration Camps, and One Tree Planted are among the founding members of the initiative, with the US chapter of 1t.org acting as an advisory partner.

The aim is for the group to bring together corporates, NGOs, and philanthropists that are working to accelerate tree-planting programmes and expand natural carbon sinks in support of climate goals.

The company behind the launch, Terraformation, said that tree planting targets that had swept the private sector in recent years would not be achievable without investment and innovation in global seed banking infrastructure.

Terraformation CEO, Yishan Wong, said the firm was "incredibly excited" to be working with a range of organisations who had the "expertise, influence and determination to have a real impact" on reforestation programmes around the world.

"Native ecosystem restoration - with the right plants in the right places - is the most effective and immediately scalable carbon capture solution," he said. "Together, we can restore the future of our planet by conserving one of our most valuable resources at the heart of restoration: the seeds."

In its initial phase, the Seed to Forest Alliance will connect forestry groups with funding, technology, and training that can establish local seed supplies and enable biodiverse reforestation at scale.

The launch of the new group comes alongside the publication of a new global review of seed banking infrastructure from Terraformation, which details the scarcity of seed banks around the world.

The research found there is inadequate seed bank supplies in almost all countries, with more than half the world's nations currently having no known seed banks in place.

Major markets such as the United States, Australia, Brazil and China have the most seed banks, but they are also facing the greatest shortfall compared to the number seed banks required for them to deliver their forest restoration potential, according to the Global Seed Bank Index.

The report also argues that hundreds of thousands of people will need to be trained as seed collectors to preserve and restore threatened biodiversity if global climate and nature targets are to be met.