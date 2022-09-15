AXA launches bid to boost French forest climate resilience and biodiversity

AXA has teamed up with a host of environmental and agricultural groups on a fresh initiative to study the impacts of climate change and biodiversity loss on hundreds hectares of forest that the insurance and investment giant owns in France, with a view to developing fresh solutions for restoring damaged forests and boosting climate resilience.

Announced yesterday, the three-year 'AXA Forests for Good' programme is to be deployed on 600 of the 15,000 hectares of the company's French forests, and will be managed by its investment arm AXA Investment Management.

It plans to work on the project with a consortium of environmental, social, technical and educational experts led by Reforest'Action, composed of France Nature Environnement (FNE), Inrae, Jura Nature Environnement, AgroParisTech and Société Alpine de Protection de la Nature-France Nature Environnement Hautes-Alpes (SAPN-FNE).

Stéphane Hallaire, president and founder of Reforest'Action, said more research into forest resilience was critical - as underscored by the droughts and fires across France and much of Europe in Summer 2022, which he described as "a reminder of the extent to which our forest ecosystems are exposed to climate change".

"Given the extent of the threat, which is increasing, in addition to that of diseases and insects affecting trees, it is essential to promote a better understanding of these issues in the field and to restore diverse forests that are better adapted to tomorrow's climate," he said.

The 'AXA Forests for Good' project has several objectives: to study the impacts of global warming and land artificialisation on biodiversity loss through a series of quarterly forest tests; to trial and test forest restoration options that promote forest species that offer multiple functions such as carbon capture, biodiversity and production of biomaterials; and to develop wider recommendations for protecting forests for businesses and policymakers.

Successful practices developed through the programme will then be shared and applied at a wider level across Europe through the private and public forestry sector, AXA said.

The initiative follows AXA's pledge last year to invest €1.5bn globally into sustainable forest management projects.

"This is another important step in our commitment to protect forest ecosystems, following on from our actions in this area in 2013 against unsustainable palm oil exploitation and in 2021 for sustainable forest management," said Ulrike Decoene, AXA's head of communications, brand, and sustainability. "This programme is also part of our global strategy to fight global warming and preserve biodiversity."