Tata's gigafactory, Rolls-Royce SMRs, and Great British Energy: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week
Tata's 'multi-billion-pound' UK gigafactory project takes 'pivotal' step forward
Sir Robert McAlpine tapped to lead delivery of Tata Group's EV battery cell manufacturing project in Bridgwater, which is slated to open in 2026.
- Michael Holder (@MichaelHolder).
'First ever': Rolls-Royce SMR design submitted to regulator
Nuclear Industry Association application seeks regulatory justification for Rolls-Royce's small modular reactor nuclear technology.
- by Stuart Stone
Mary Creagh appointed as Nature Minister
Former chair of the Environmental Audit Committee joins Defra team, as Sadiq Khan confirms Mete Coban as London's new Deputy Mayor for Environment and Energy.
- James Murray (@james_bg)
'A statement of intent': GB Energy and The Crown Estate to team up on 30GW offshore wind drive
Government announces 'unprecedented' partnership as it also introduces trailed bills for Great British Energy and The Crown Estate to Parliament today.
- Michael Holder (@MichaelHolder).
Study: Reforestation '10 times more cost effective' for climate than previously thought
Scientists claim fresh approach to restoring tree cover to previously deforested areas could remove more CO2 from the atmosphere and at a lower cost.
- Michael Holder (@MichaelHolder).
