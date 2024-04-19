Tata's gigafactory, Rolls-Royce SMRs, and Great British Energy: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

Sir Robert McAlpine tapped to lead delivery of Tata Group's EV battery cell manufacturing project in Bridgwater, which is slated to open in 2026.

- Michael Holder (@MichaelHolder).

Nuclear Industry Association application seeks regulatory justification for Rolls-Royce's small modular reactor nuclear technology.

- by Stuart Stone

Former chair of the Environmental Audit Committee joins Defra team, as Sadiq Khan confirms Mete Coban as London's new Deputy Mayor for Environment and Energy.

- James Murray (@james_bg)

Government announces 'unprecedented' partnership as it also introduces trailed bills for Great British Energy and The Crown Estate to Parliament today.

- Michael Holder (@MichaelHolder).

Scientists claim fresh approach to restoring tree cover to previously deforested areas could remove more CO2 from the atmosphere and at a lower cost.

- Michael Holder (@MichaelHolder).

