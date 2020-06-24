power purchase agreement
How large energy users like data centres can help rather than hinder our progress to net zero
Data centre operators can be the good guys in the low-carbon game, argues techUK's Emma Fryer
Bristol Energy inks wind power deal with Thrive Renewables
Up to 3,000 homes in Bristol to benefit from renewable electricity produced by wind farms in Aberdeenshire and Suffolk
What makes Starbucks' latest clean energy transaction unique
The coffee chain is producing enough energy through PPAs to power 3,000 of its stores in the US
Anheuser-Busch 'signs' giant contract with the sun
The beverage giant announced that it's set to meet its renewable energy goals four years ahead of schedule, thanks to solar
Ripple Energy launches crowdfunding drive for 'unique' wind farm ownership model
UK start-up hopes to build first two onshore wind farms over the next two years from which its customers can directly source renewable electricity
Ørsted strikes UK's first offshore wind PPA deal with Northumbrian Water
Water supplier to buy 100MW per year of power produced by Ørsted's Race Bank offshore wind farm
Nike strikes deal for 40MW of Spanish wind power from Iberdrola
US sports brand announces its first European corporate power purchase agreement with Spanish electricity firm
Military operation: RAF Marham secures green power purchase deal in UK first
British military base will be first to run almost entirely on green electricity thanks to partnership with nearby Future Biogas AD plant