EDF inks deal to offtake power from 220MW North Kyle onshore wind farm

EDF has signed a seven-year deal to directly purchase the entirety of the renewable electricity generated at developer Brockwell Energy's North Kyle onshore wind farm, which is currently under construction in East Ayrshire, Scotland.

Under the terms of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) announced yesterday, EDF said it would offtake 100 per cent of the power produced by the 220.5MW wind farm once it becomes commercially operational, which is expected in early 2025.

The wind farm has been designed with capacity to produce 630GWh of clean power each year, which is roughly equivalent to powering around 217,000 average homes annually, according to the energy supplier.

Tom Abbott, head of PPA at EDF, welcomed the PPA deal, which he said would support the UK's net zero ambitions by bringing more renewables onto the grid.

"We are delighted to be offtaking 100 per cent of the renewable wind power from North Kyle, demonstrating EDF's expertise in offering all types of PPA," he said. "Particularly in this case with a project that received a CfD, and our commitment to supporting new renewable projects."

The wind turbines are to be located around a former coal mining site, which Brockwell Energy will said would help to deliver investment and regeneration benefits for the area, and was therefore an important driver behind the project, which secured a Contract for Difference (CfD) in the renewables scheme's fourth allocation round.

David Surtees, commercial manager, Brockwell Energy - which was formed in 2017 with an ambition to raise investment capital to develop an £800m portfolio of energy projects, predominantly in Scotland, and on and around former col mining sites.

"We set ourselves tight deadlines for closing the project and the EDF team was supportive and responsive throughout the process," he added. "EDF's deep expertise in structuring PPA's for renewable projects helped us to quickly get an optimal solution that addressed the needs of equity and debt providers."

