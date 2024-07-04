'First-of-a-kind': Statkraft inks deal with Luminous Energy to manage power from Norfolk Solar Farm

clock • 2 min read
Bracon Ash Solar Farm | Credit: Luminous Energy
Image:

Bracon Ash Solar Farm | Credit: Luminous Energy

Power Purchase Agreement will cover new 28.5MW Bracon Ash Solar Farm, which is to provide enough power for 9,500 homes

European renewables giant Statkraft has announced it has signed a seven-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Luminous Energy to manage the power from the 28.5MW Bracon Ash Solar Farm in Norfolk, which...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Bakery business Baker & Baker to support East Anglia water stewardship programme

Equans and Climate X partner to help built environment respond to climate risks

Most read
01

Labour has a bright green mandate, now it needs to use it

05 July 2024 • 7 min read
02

Keir Starmer confirms first wave of Cabinet appointments

05 July 2024 • 5 min read
03

'World first': Redefine Meat debuts 3D-printed plant-based steak in Ocado

03 July 2024 • 3 min read
04

Labour's green in-tray: The biggest environmental challenges facing the new government

05 July 2024 • 19 min read
05

Greens celebrate major breakthrough as four MPs elected

05 July 2024 • 6 min read

More on Solar

'First-of-a-kind': Statkraft inks deal with Luminous Energy to manage power from Norfolk Solar Farm
Solar

'First-of-a-kind': Statkraft inks deal with Luminous Energy to manage power from Norfolk Solar Farm

Power Purchase Agreement will cover new 28.5MW Bracon Ash Solar Farm, which is to provide enough power for 9,500 homes

Amber Rolt
clock 04 July 2024 • 2 min read
New Solar Wizard spells out 'free, quick, and easy way' to assess solar potential
Solar

New Solar Wizard spells out 'free, quick, and easy way' to assess solar potential

Centre for Sustainable Energy debuts new mapping tool to help households, businesses, and councils independently assess potential for solar panel installation

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 20 June 2024 • 1 min read
Scottish Government relaxes planning rules for rooftop solar
Solar

Scottish Government relaxes planning rules for rooftop solar

Move eliminates barriers and costs for solar rooftop installations, according to Solar Energy Scotland

Amber Rolt
clock 04 June 2024 • 2 min read