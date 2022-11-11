Schneider Electric targets joint PPA deal with cohort of nine pharma firms

Schneider Electric is pushing forward with its vision to reap the benefits of group purchasing power for clean energy, today announcing it has pulled together a cohort of nine pharmaceutical firms with a view to jointly secure two terawatt-hours of clean electricity in Europe and North America.

The move forms part of the energy management giant's Energize programme, which was first announced at COP26 in Glasgow last year and is designed to bring together some of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms to drive down the sector's energy-related emissions.

The programme has since grown from its initial 10 founding sponsors to 15 - including global giants such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer, GSK, and Johnson & Johnson - in addition to another 369 supplier companies which together represent 22.1TWh of electricity demand.

Today, Schneider Electric said it soon planned to go to market with the programme's first first power purchase agreement (PPA) for around 2TWh of power demand in Europe and North America, bringing together a cohort of seven suppliers and two sponsor companies.

The PPA cohort model is designed to allow participants to purchase renewable electricity together at scale, enabling firms to access more financially attractive direct purchasing of clean power that they might otherwise have difficulty securing contracts for, Schneider Electric explained.

"It's exciting to see the first cohort of the Energize programme coming together, and we're honoured to continue our collaboration with the pharmaceutical industry to drive decarbonization and the global energy transition," said Steve Wilhite, president of Schneider Electric's sustainability business. "Addressing value chain emissions is one of the hardest challenges ahead of companies today, and the participants in the Energize programme - both sponsors and suppliers - are doing it, together."

In addition, Energize has also facilitated the direct purchase of renewable electricity via energy attribute certificates (EAC) in North America for supplier companies in the programme, offering a means for such firms to procure clean electricity even if they are unable to participate in a PPA scheme.

The programme aims to provide aggregated EAC purchasing for member companies in Europe later this year, and in the Asia Pacific region in 2023, the company said.

Peter Williams, vice president of environment, health, safety and sustainability at US pharma firm Catalent - one of the lead sponsors of the Energize programme - said he was proud to collaborate with other companies in the industry to ramp up renewables and drive down emissions.

"We are committed to decarbonising our own operations, and to helping decarbonise the global pharmaceutical industry," he said.

The news comes just days after a separate coalition of leading pharma businesses announced a new initiative to try and tackle supply chain emissions across the sector.