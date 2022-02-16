Barclays and Goldman Sachs ink power purchase deals for UK wind and solar projects

Barclays has inked a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with BP, which will see the bank purchase 250GWh of clean electricity certificates each year from a range of future UK-based wind and solar projects to help power its business, it announced today.

The bank said the PPA would allow it to source a large proportion of its UK electricity demand from new-build renewables projects via Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin (REGO) certificates, which it said would also help support the growth of wind and solar capacity on UK grid.

Specific wind and solar projects supported through the deal are set to be announced "in due course", but Barclays said they would all be ready to begin generating renewable electricity no later than 2025. In total, it said the wind and solar projects have capacity to produce enough electricity to power up to 59,000 homes.

The renewables projects are expected to deliver an estimated 35,000 tonnes of carbon savings for Barclays, while supporting local employment in the regions they are built, the bank said.

Sasha Wiggins, Barclays group head of public policy and corporate responsibility, said the investment would help Barclays reduce its operational emissions while helping to deliver a zero-carbon energy grid in the UK.

"We recognise that in order for renewable energy to support the decarbonisation of the wider economy, there is a pressing need for greater zero-carbon energy capacity within the UK grid," she said. "We are delighted that through this agreement with BP we are able to support the transition to a low carbon economy, funding new renewable power sources whilst also furthering our commitment to reduce our operational emissions."

Barclays has set a target to become a net zero bank by 2050, and last year joined the UN-convenved Net Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA), which commits members to coming forward with detailed interim emissions reduction strategies for financial activities and investments within the current decade and beyond. However, the bank faced criticism on Monday alongside a host of its fellow NZBA members for continuing to plough billions of dollars into expanding oil and gas production last year, despite committing to net zero and aligning with a 1.5C warming trajectory.

In related news, US banking giant Goldman Sachs has also announced a new UK-based clean power purchase deal this week, inking a 'virtual' PPA with solar developer NextEnergy Capital to support the development of three unnamed UK solar farms set to come online in 2023.

The deal forms part of Goldman Sachs' drive to source 80 per cent of its renewable energy from long-term power agreements by 2025, and achieve net zero across its operations and supply chain by 2030, it said.

Virtual PPAs differ from standard, phycial power purchase deals, as with the former the corporate buyer does not own nor is responsible for the physical electrons generated by projects in the deal. Rather, virtual PPAs are purely financial transactions which see renewable energy certificates purchased over a set period for a fixed price.

Ross Grier, managing director of NextEnergy Capital, said that corporate PPAs were a "vital way" companies in all sectors could meet their climate change goals.

"We are delighted to be at the forefront of these developments and to partner with a leading global financial institution like Goldman Sachs," he said. "NextEnergy Group is a leading developer and asset manager in the solar sector and it is exciting to supplement our existing portfolio with an increasing number of these corporate PPAs."

It comes just weeks after the solar developer announced a separate corporate PPA with law firm DLA Piper for a 13MW solar asset to be built and operated in Somerset.

