'Win-win-win': Heat pumps under parks could warm five million homes
Analysis suggests approach could cut more than two per cent of the UK's emissions, while improving air quality and providing an income for councils
Channel 4 confirms first ever TV election debate on climate crisis for this Thursday
Broadcaster invites Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage to join leaders from Labour, Lib Dems, Green Party and the SNP in head-to-head debate
Election: School strikers and pensioners lead calls for televised climate debate
Businesses and trade unions also expected to back calls for Party Leaders to specifically debate their competing climate strategies
How the 19th century gave us the climate crisis - and the tools to tackle it
Alice Bell explores how the scientists and engineers of the 19th century established our understanding of both climate change and the 21st century clean technologies that could combat it