'Fixing Factories': Community repair hubs snap up £1.27m in National Lottery funding

Climate action charity Possible and social enterprise The Restart Project have been awarded £1.27m in National Lottery funding to open four community fixing hubs that encourage the repair and re-use of appliances and electronics across the capital.

Announcing the funding earlier this week, the charities said the funding would go towards the establishment of four 'Fixing Factories' in London, where people could bring broken appliances to be fixed for free, and learn repair skills.

Possible and The Restart Project said the funding - which comes from the National Lottery Community Fund's Climate Action Fund - would go towards four sites, earmarked for the boroughs of Camden, Haringey, Acton and either Hackney or Islington.

The aim of the initiative is to reduce electrical waste, one of the fastest growing waste streams globally and a significant contributor to climate change.

Two pilot Fixing Factories - launched by Possible and The Restart Project in Brent and Camden in 2022 - have saved three tonnes of e-waste and 53 tonnes of CO2 emissions to data, while also engaging more than 1,000 people in community repair sessions, according to the partners.

Dermot Jones, Fixing Factories project manager, hailed the funding award for the community repair hubs, noting that reducing e-waste was critical to tackling climate change.

"It is incredibly exciting to be able to continue our work at the Queen's Crescent Fixing Factory [in Camden] and open up three more Fixing Factories across London," he said. "E-waste is a significant problem in addressing climate change; it's a symptom of our culture of overconsumption, and is the fastest growing waste stream globally."

Jones said the new hubs could play a role in encouraging citizens to rethink their consumption habits, adding that he had observed "increasing appetite" among the public and businesses to fix their electronic items.

"With this funding, not only can we continue reducing e-waste on a local level, we can start building a culture of making your stuff last longer, where people see the opportunities of keeping appliances going rather than trading them in for a newer model – which is all the more important during both a climate crisis and a cost of living crisis," he said.

Recent research by London Recycles found that 73 per cent of Londoners expressed a willingness to repair items rather than replace them, if the process was straightforward.

However, accessibility remains a hurdle to having items fixed, with nearly-two thirds of Londoners surveyed reporting there is a scarcity of nearby, affordable repair shops, the research noted.

According to a recent study, the UK is the second highest producer of electrical waste – or e-waste – per capita globally.

Shelini Kotecha, Fixing Factory project manager from The Restart Project, said the new Fixing Factories would "bring affordable repair to London highstreets, and teach people how to fix their own electronic appliances, taking us one step closer to breaking our throw away relationship with our stuff."

"Over the last decade we've seen the community repair movement grow and flourish," she added. "Whether it's toasters or tablets, people want to fix their electricals rather than throwing them away. Often community led repair is the only option for these products, so we're delighted to be scaling up the Fixing Factories over the next three years."

