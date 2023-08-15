UK airlines decried for offering 'irresponsible' frequent flyer incentives

Airlines have yet again come under fire for offering frequent flyer incentives to customers, which have been decried as "irresponsible" for encouraging carbon-intensive travel behaviours.

Fresh research released today by climate charity Possible estimates that the average air passenger would have to travel on enough flights to emit greenhouse gas emissions of between 5.6 and 92.8 tonnes each year in order qualify for frequent flyer membership programmes offered by airlines.

That is as much as 112 times higher than the carbon footprint of a typical person who travels by flight, which underscores the "colossal" climate impact of those who fly enough to gain membership of frequent flyer incentive programmes, the charity said.

The report found that lifetime membership status of a frequent flyer programme - such as those offered by British Airways and Virgin Atlantic - can require emitting more than 1,800 tonnes of greenhouse gases per person, which it said was 34 times more CO2 than the lifetime per capita share of the remaining carbon budget to limit climate change to 1.5ºC.

Possible said the findings demonstrated the need for an "immediate end" to frequent flyer programmes offered by airlines operating in the UK, backed by the introduction of a frequent flyer levy and a kerosene tax which the charity said could reduce "excessive, wasteful consumption of high-carbon travel".

Alethea Warrington, senior campaigner at Possible, said frequent flyer incentives were "sending emissions soaring in the wrong direction".

"Airlines are incentivising a small group of incredibly frequent flyers to take flights they don't even want, just to get points - while people around the world pay the real price as they face dangerous heatwaves and out of control wildfires," she said. "Airlines need to end this irresponsible behaviour, and stop awarding points for pollution."

At present, frequent flyer programmes (FFPs) form a "key part" of many airlines' business models, as they can help to drive ticket sales by incentivising customers to pay for the most carbon-intensive seating options in business or first class as well as encouraging passengers to fly more than they might otherwise need to, according to Possible.

The charity also stressed that frequent flyer programmes were only used by a "small but prolific" demographic of regular flight travellers, who it said were responsible for a "disproportionately large" share of flights and emissions.

In some cases, frequent flyer programme members have been known to deliberately undertake long and convoluted journeys featuring multiple flights just so they can collect more points which can then be used as discounts for future flight tickers, Possible said.

However, both Virgin Atlantic and British Airways defended their use of frequent flyer initiatives in response to Possible's report.

In a statement Virgin Atlantic said it does not expect its customers to travel just to earn more points through its frequent flyer programme, and therefore offers members different earning and spending opportunities both in the air and on the ground.

"Flying Club is our loyalty programme designed to reward those who choose Virgin Atlantic when they travel, rather than based on their flying frequency," it said in a statement. "Our customers can earn Virgin Points through a variety of purchases, from everyday items to higher value experiences, with the majority of points earned on the ground through our credit cards. When customers do choose to use their points to fly with us, they are doing so on one of the most fuel-efficient fleets across the Atlantic."

British Airways, meanwhile, said it would continue to "recognise our customers' loyalty" by offering benefits through its Executive Club programme, but acknowledged "the need to balance this with out environmental commitments".

"As part of our BA Better World programme and commitment to net zero emissions by 2050, we have a clear roadmap and have introduced a range of measures, including investing in the development of sustainable aviation fuels, flying more fuel-efficient aircraft and investing in the growth of zero emissions hydrogen-powered aircraft," the airline said in a statement. "In addition, our 'CO2llaborate' platform gives customers the option to calculate and address their emissions before, during or after their flight. This includes the purchase of sustainable aviation fuel and carbon removals credits."

Want to understand what is going on at the cutting edge of sustainability? Check out BusinessGreen Intelligence - the premier information for professionals focused on the UK's green economy.