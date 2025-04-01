Government faces High Court challenge over 'highly dangerous' Jet Zero Strategy

Michael Holder
Heathrow | Credit: iStock
Heathrow | Credit: iStock

Environmental groups claim government's aviation decarbonisation plan rely too heavily on 'speculative, risky' technologies

The government again finds itself in court over its net zero strategy today, as environmental groups this time allege its Jet Zero Strategy actively encourages the expansion of flight travel at the expense...

Michael Holder
Michael Holder

Editor

