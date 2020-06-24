Portugal
Reports: Portugal solar auction attracts record low bids
Bids to build utility-scale solar projects in the country have come in as low as €20/MWh, which would deliver some of the lowest priced power in the world to date
Record-breaking Portugal generates more clean energy than it can use
Renewables delivered more than 100 per cent of Portugal's electricity needs in March, according to official data
Renault to transform Portuguese island into green power leader
Carmaker has partnered with local electricity provider EEM to launch project to turn Porto Santo into a 'smart fossil free island' using EVs, battery storage, and renewables
EDP gets seal of approval for Science-Based Targets
Portuguese energy giant gets plan to slash carbon emissions by 75 per cent by 2030 validated by experts at the Science-Based Targets Initiative