CDP: Extreme heat is worst climate hazard for world's cities

Extreme heat is the most severe and widespread natural hazard facing the world's cities, fresh analysis published this week by non-profit CDP has warned.

Four in five of the 1,900 cities that reported their environmental data through the Track questionnaire operated by CDP and green NGO ICLEI said they face major climate hazards, with more than two-thirds - or 70 per cent - stating that they have already been significantly impacted by them.

Moreover, 70 per cent of cities reported they expect these hazards to be more intense in the future, while more than half - or 58 per cent - said they expect them to increase in frequency.

Just over half of the reporting cities cited extreme heat as a hazard, which CDP said makes it the most widely reported climate-hazard facing the world's cities.

Other significant heat-related hazards reported by cities through the CDP-ICLEI Track survey include drought, which was reported by 35 per cent of cities, and the risk of wildfires, which was reported by 19 per cent of cities.

The CDP cited current examples of the ways in which extreme heat is already affecting the planet, including wildfires in Hawaii, Portugal, and China in July this year after the earth saw its hottest month on record.

Of the cities that reported climate hazards, 81 per cent - or 179 cities - in North America reported extreme heat as a climate hazard, followed by 79 per cent - or 153 cities - in Europe and the UK.

These locations included the Greater London Authority, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Bristol, Manchester and Newcastle in the UK.

However, the CDP warned the results of the survey are likely to underestimate the number of cities facing severe heat-related risks, given the number of cities in Africa, the Middle East, and certain countries in Asia reporting data through the tracker survey remains relatively low.

Maia Kutner, CDP's global director for cities, states, and regions, warned the past few weeks have given us "an uncomfortable insight into what the future holds for our planet through the lens of just one of many climate hazards, extreme heat".

"Fire after fire after fire devouring homes, livelihoods and nature from Hawaii to China; the single hottest month ever recorded in human history; and the warmest reported ocean temperature," she said. "All of which, in years to come, will seem unremarkable.

"The consequences of the actions and policies that have led us to the point where the world is literally on fire are as clear as the blankets of smoke seen from space."

She added that there was "still time" to act to reduce emissions, switch to clean energy, make cities more resilient, and protect people and nature from extreme heat, but she warned that national and local governments "must focus" and "move very fast".

"Reporting environmental data through CDP-ICLEI Track is a city's first step on the road to that meaningful and tangible climate action, as what gets measured, then gets managed," she added.

"We urge all cities, large or small, to do the 'measuring' now, so they can get on with the 'managing' to build the sustainable future we, and our planet, so desperately need."

The analysis was published in the same week as the climate disclosure platform seperately released new data which showed $2.3tr in commercial opportunities could be unlocked if the private sector acts to improve water security.

The findings were recorded from data which was self-reported from a select group of 591 companies which have regularly reported to CDP between 2018 and 2022, including global brands such as Hewlett Packard, Mars, L'Oréal, and Nissan.

According to CDP, water efficiency was the most commonly reported water-related opportunity reported by businesses. Meanwhile, new water-related products and services were estimated to be worth as much as $1.7tr, new water-related markets were estimated to be worth $328bn, and improved resilience to extreme weather was estimated to offer potential cost savings worth $231bn.

The data also showed that 1,100 CEOs around the world are now reporting to CDP that their annual performance reviews are tied to the achievement of water goals. The non-profit said this highlights how water security has finally started to become a boardroom consideration.

"The private sector should be treating water as a precious and fragile resource full stop," said

Miriam Denis Le Seve, senior manager, water at CDP.

"But what this data tells us is that water security is also good for business, with financial opportunities each year running into the hundreds of billions of dollars. Company investments into valuing water will make a huge difference to tackling this crisis head-on. The right time to act on these opportunities is right now."

